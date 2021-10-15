EANS-News AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft / AT&S continues to invest in its Leoben site
* AT&S, a world leader in the high-tech microelectronics industry, will invest
500 million euros in the Leoben location over the next few years
* New R&D center - production expansion for small series and prototypes
* A total of up to 700 new employees will be hired
Leoben, 15 October 2021 - In view of the ongoing boom in demand in the
microelectronics sector and ever-new performance requirements for electronic
systems, AT&S has decided to put an even stronger focus on research and
development. Therefore, the company is investing in a new R&D center for
substrate and packaging solutions for the global semiconductor industry at its
location in Leoben-Hinterberg. In addition, another technology upgrade of the
production facilities will be implemented. The investments totaling EUR 500
million are planned up to 2025. The investment total includes previously
communicated investments in a technology upgrade and the new AT&S office
building.
"Leoben is the central hub of AT&S. Starting here, AT&S has grown to become a
global group and today is one of the key players in the high-end printed circuit
board and IC substrate business," says Hannes Androsch, Chairman of the AT&S
Supervisory Board. "While we invest heavily in other countries and only recently
announced our new location in Kulim/Malaysia, it is exactly these investments in
Asia that not only secure our locations and their employees, but also ensure
that the site in Leoben is expanded and around 700 highly qualified jobs are
being created." Precursors for IC substrates are already produced in Leoben
today and subsequently further processed into high-end final products at the
facilities in Chongqing/China and in the future also in Kulim/Malaysia. To meet
the growing demand, the production facilities are upgraded and an additional
production building of roughly 18,000 m2 will be built.
An essential part of the investment will also be used for a new research center
including the production of small series and prototypes. With the new, state-of-
the-art R&D center, AT&S addresses both customers in the high-end semiconductor
segment and international research institutions. "The technologies used here are
unparalleled in Europe and give AT&S a unique selling proposition on the
market," says AT&S CEO Andreas Gerstenmayer. Research and development at this
