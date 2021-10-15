--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Company InformationLeoben -* AT&S, a world leader in the high-tech microelectronics industry, will invest500 million euros in the Leoben location over the next few years* New R&D center - production expansion for small series and prototypes* A total of up to 700 new employees will be hiredLeoben, 15 October 2021 - In view of the ongoing boom in demand in themicroelectronics sector and ever-new performance requirements for electronicsystems, AT&S has decided to put an even stronger focus on research anddevelopment. Therefore, the company is investing in a new R&D center forsubstrate and packaging solutions for the global semiconductor industry at itslocation in Leoben-Hinterberg. In addition, another technology upgrade of theproduction facilities will be implemented. The investments totaling EUR 500million are planned up to 2025. The investment total includes previouslycommunicated investments in a technology upgrade and the new AT&S officebuilding."Leoben is the central hub of AT&S. Starting here, AT&S has grown to become aglobal group and today is one of the key players in the high-end printed circuitboard and IC substrate business," says Hannes Androsch, Chairman of the AT&SSupervisory Board. "While we invest heavily in other countries and only recentlyannounced our new location in Kulim/Malaysia, it is exactly these investments inAsia that not only secure our locations and their employees, but also ensurethat the site in Leoben is expanded and around 700 highly qualified jobs arebeing created." Precursors for IC substrates are already produced in Leobentoday and subsequently further processed into high-end final products at thefacilities in Chongqing/China and in the future also in Kulim/Malaysia. To meetthe growing demand, the production facilities are upgraded and an additionalproduction building of roughly 18,000 m2 will be built.An essential part of the investment will also be used for a new research centerincluding the production of small series and prototypes. With the new, state-of-the-art R&D center, AT&S addresses both customers in the high-end semiconductorsegment and international research institutions. "The technologies used here areunparalleled in Europe and give AT&S a unique selling proposition on themarket," says AT&S CEO Andreas Gerstenmayer. Research and development at this