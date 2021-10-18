Walmart Announces 2021 Return of “Black Friday Deals for Days,” This Time with Special Early Access for Walmart+ Members

After overwhelmingly positive customer feedback for Walmart’s reinvented Black Friday shopping experience last year, the retailer is announcing the return of its month-long savings event, “Black Friday Deals for Days.” Walmart’s second annual “Black Friday Deals for Days” events will deliver the incredible prices customers expect from the most anticipated shopping day of the year with a safe, convenient shopping experience – this time with a little something extra for Walmart+ members. New this year, paying Walmart+ members will receive early access to online Black Friday events throughout November – an opportunity to shop all the same hot deals four hours earlier than the scheduled start times for all three events.

“We continue to build Walmart+ to be the ultimate life hack for our customers,” said Janey Whiteside, chief customer officer for Walmart U.S. “That means we’re there for our customers during the everyday with key benefits like free unlimited delivery from stores and free shipping with no order minimum, but it also means we create extra excitement for them during the big moments, like Black Friday. We’re excited for our Walmart+ members to be first in line for the hottest Black Friday deals out there.”

Like last year, Walmart will spread out its Black Friday savings to three events throughout November to offer customers the best prices of the season on the must-have gifts topping everyone’s holiday shopping lists. Each savings event will begin online at Walmart.com and continue with the same deals in Walmart stores.

“Our customers count on us to deliver an amazing Black Friday experience with the best prices year after year, and this year we’re making it even bigger and better with more ways to shop and more of every item,” said Scott McCall, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer for Walmart U.S. “The team has worked hard to prepare for another outstanding holiday season, and no matter how or where our customers choose to shop – from the shelf in a store, ordering online and picking it up curbside or having it delivered to their front door – they can depend on us for a safe and convenient shopping experience.”