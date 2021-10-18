checkAd

Insulet Announces Board of Director Changes with Appointment of Luciana Borio, M.D. and Retirement of Sally W. Crawford

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.10.2021, 12:00  |  23   |   |   

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) (Insulet or the Company), the global leader in tubeless insulin pump technology with its Omnipod brand of products, today announced that Luciana Borio, M.D., has been appointed to the Company’s Board of Directors.

Dr. Borio is a respected physician with vast experience in advancing major regulatory and policy agendas for the United States government, having served in key roles at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the National Security Council, and the Council on Foreign Relations. She specializes in biodefense and medical countermeasures, emerging infectious diseases, medical product development, and public health emergencies.

“We are so pleased to welcome Dr. Borio to Insulet’s Board,” said Timothy Scannell, Chairman of Insulet’s Board of Directors. “Dr. Borio’s unique experience of working with government agencies on some of the world’s most complex public health challenges, along with her clinical and scientific expertise, and her passion for advancing public health, will be incredibly valuable to our Board as we continue to advance our growth strategy.”

In July 2021, Dr. Borio joined ARCH Venture Partners, where she advises on new investment opportunities related to biologics manufacturing, clinical trials, novel therapies, and areas with large unmet clinical needs. Prior to joining ARCH, she served as Senior Vice President at In-Q-Tel, an independent, non-profit, strategic investment firm and as Director for Medical and Biodefense Preparedness Policy at the National Security Council.

While at the FDA, Dr. Borio held roles of increasing responsibility, including Acting Chief Scientist and Assistant Commissioner for Counterterrorism Policy. She helped develop and execute the FDA’s medical countermeasures and public health responses to the 2009 H1N1 flu pandemic, the 2014 Ebola epidemic, and the 2015 Zika outbreak. She also served on the World Health Organization’s Emergency Preparedness and Response Scientific Advisory Group.

Most recently, she served as a member of the President’s Transition COVID-19 Advisory Board. Dr. Borio continues to practice medicine at Johns Hopkins Hospital. She earned a B.S. in Zoology from George Washington University and an M.D. from George Washington University School of Medicine.

Insulet also announced that Sally W. Crawford, a member of the Company’s Board of Directors, will retire from the Board effective December 31, 2021, after 13 years of distinguished service.

Seite 1 von 2
Insulet Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Insulet Announces Board of Director Changes with Appointment of Luciana Borio, M.D. and Retirement of Sally W. Crawford Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) (Insulet or the Company), the global leader in tubeless insulin pump technology with its Omnipod brand of products, today announced that Luciana Borio, M.D., has been appointed to the Company’s Board of Directors. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Nano-X Imaging Ltd. Investors With Losses to Secure ...
ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Eargo, Inc. Investors With Losses to Secure Counsel ...
Walmart Announces 2021 Return of “Black Friday Deals for Days,” This Time with Special Early ...
Avaya Experience Builders Aligns Avaya Services, Partners and Developers to Help Customers Build ...
SIGNA Sports United Upsizes PIPE and Principals Agree to Backstop SPAC Business Combination With ...
Ipsen Adds Another Program Into Its Pre-Clinical R&D Oncology Pipeline Through an Exclusive ...
AudioValley Confirms Its Promise of Accelerated Growth
Antin Infrastructure Partners to Become Majority Shareholder in Origis Energy, a Leading U.S. ...
Presentation at American Neurological Association Congress Confirms Potential of GeNeuro’s Novel ...
SpineGuard Strengthens Its Intellectual Property With a New Patent Granted in the USA
Titel
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(29) 
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
dynaCERT Provides Updates on Its Strategic Alliance With Mosolf Group
IBM Board of Directors Approves Separation of Kyndryl
The Very Good Food Company Prices US$30 Million Registered Direct Offering
Phillips 66, Plug Power Sign Agreement to Advance Green Hydrogen
Geron Announces Publication of Analyses Comparing Real World Data to IMbark Phase 2 in Annals of ...
Zynga to Discuss Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 8, 2021
HPE Advances Eni’s HPC4 Supercomputer to Bolster Research for New Energy Sources with HPE ...
Ocular Therapeutix Announces FDA Approval of Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for DEXTENZA ...
Titel
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(29) 
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
30.09.21Insulet’s Omnipod 5 Pivotal Study Extension Data Shows Significant Improvements in Glycemic Control With One Year of Use
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.09.21Insulet to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 4, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten