Insulet Announces Board of Director Changes with Appointment of Luciana Borio, M.D. and Retirement of Sally W. Crawford

Dr. Borio is a respected physician with vast experience in advancing major regulatory and policy agendas for the United States government, having served in key roles at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the National Security Council, and the Council on Foreign Relations. She specializes in biodefense and medical countermeasures, emerging infectious diseases, medical product development, and public health emergencies.

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) (Insulet or the Company), the global leader in tubeless insulin pump technology with its Omnipod brand of products, today announced that Luciana Borio, M.D., has been appointed to the Company’s Board of Directors.

“We are so pleased to welcome Dr. Borio to Insulet’s Board,” said Timothy Scannell, Chairman of Insulet’s Board of Directors. “Dr. Borio’s unique experience of working with government agencies on some of the world’s most complex public health challenges, along with her clinical and scientific expertise, and her passion for advancing public health, will be incredibly valuable to our Board as we continue to advance our growth strategy.”

In July 2021, Dr. Borio joined ARCH Venture Partners, where she advises on new investment opportunities related to biologics manufacturing, clinical trials, novel therapies, and areas with large unmet clinical needs. Prior to joining ARCH, she served as Senior Vice President at In-Q-Tel, an independent, non-profit, strategic investment firm and as Director for Medical and Biodefense Preparedness Policy at the National Security Council.

While at the FDA, Dr. Borio held roles of increasing responsibility, including Acting Chief Scientist and Assistant Commissioner for Counterterrorism Policy. She helped develop and execute the FDA’s medical countermeasures and public health responses to the 2009 H1N1 flu pandemic, the 2014 Ebola epidemic, and the 2015 Zika outbreak. She also served on the World Health Organization’s Emergency Preparedness and Response Scientific Advisory Group.

Most recently, she served as a member of the President’s Transition COVID-19 Advisory Board. Dr. Borio continues to practice medicine at Johns Hopkins Hospital. She earned a B.S. in Zoology from George Washington University and an M.D. from George Washington University School of Medicine.

Insulet also announced that Sally W. Crawford, a member of the Company’s Board of Directors, will retire from the Board effective December 31, 2021, after 13 years of distinguished service.