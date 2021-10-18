checkAd

Ault Global Holdings Accepts Invitation to Attend the Annual World Digital Mining Summit Hosted by Bitmain

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: DPW) a diversified holding company (the “Company”), announced today the Company and its subsidiary, BitNile, Inc., accepted the invitation from Bitmain, the world’s leading producer of cryptocurrency mining hardware, to attend the World Digital Mining Summit (“WDMS”), hosted by Bitmain. Mr. Milton “Todd” Ault, III, the Company’s Executive Chairman, will lead the Company’s representation at the annual international two-day conference, which is being held from November 9 to November 10, 2021, at Atlantis The Palm, Dubai. Having recently completed the first phase of its buildout of its Data Center in Michigan and being a long-term investor in Bitcoin, the Company expects its participation at the conference will provide new opportunities for BitNile to explore strategic partnerships and affordable power solutions.

As an annual dedicated digital currency mining summit, WDMS’s mission is to bring together the top mining and energy companies from all around the world. This year’s conference, WDMS 2021, aims to build an international platform by integrating strategic industry sectors including data center development, renewable energy providers, top executives, and the innovators of the latest mining technologies into partnerships.

Milton “Todd” Ault, III, the Company’s Executive Chairman, said, “We are honored to accept the invitation from Bitmain to attend this year’s WDMS. We are very excited and look forward to participating in this world-class conference hosted by the industry leader, Bitmain. WDMS is a unique forum to learn from the leading experts and entrepreneurs in the digital mining space. We anticipate establishing new relationships and strengthening current partnerships that can contribute to what we believe is a bright future for BitNile, our cryptocurrency mining company.” Ault added, “One of the goals of the Company is to become one of the ten largest publicly traded companies in cryptocurrency mining. Extending a relationship with Bitmain is an important step towards reaching this goal.”

For more information on Ault Global Holdings and its subsidiaries, the Company recommends that stockholders, investors and any other interested parties read the Company’s public filings with the SEC and press releases available under the Investor Relations section at www.AultGlobal.com or available at www.sec.gov.

About Ault Global Holdings, Inc.

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. is a diversified holding company pursuing growth by acquiring undervalued businesses and disruptive technologies with a global impact. Through its wholly and majority-owned subsidiaries and strategic investments, the Company provides mission-critical products that support a diverse range of industries, including defense/aerospace, industrial, automotive, telecommunications, medical/biopharma, and textiles. In addition, the Company extends credit to select entrepreneurial businesses through a licensed lending subsidiary. Ault Global Holdings’ headquarters are located at 11411 Southern Highlands Parkway, Suite 240, Las Vegas, NV 89141; www.AultGlobal.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “potential,” or similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any of them publicly in light of new information or future events. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors. More information, including potential risk factors, that could affect the Company’s business and financial results are included in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Company’s Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. All filings are available at www.sec.gov and on the Company’s website at www.AultGlobal.com.




