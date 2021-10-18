checkAd

Mexus Revenues Increase At Its Santa Elena Mine; Seeks Exploration Partner

Autor: Accesswire
18.10.2021, 13:00  |  21   |   |   

CABORCA, MEXICO / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2021 / Mexus Gold US (OTCQB:MXSG) ("Mexus" or the "Company) announced that funds from its recent batch of activated carbon is expected to be received by October 28th. The next shipment of activated carbon …

CABORCA, MEXICO / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2021 / Mexus Gold US (OTCQB:MXSG) ("Mexus" or the "Company) announced that funds from its recent batch of activated carbon is expected to be received by October 28th. The next shipment of activated carbon is being readied and should ship for processing by November 1st. "The company is seeking to speed up the activated carbon cycle from mine site to refinement over the coming months. Our end goal would be to have a 3 week recurring cycle of revenue from this process." added Mexus CEO, Paul Thompson Sr.

Mineralized material run through the crushing circuit and placed on the heap leach pad is currently assaying at an average of 4.6 gpt Au and 8 gpt Ag. The company will begin a new round of blast hole drilling on October 18th. These efforts will produce 15,000 tons of high-grade gold material for processing through the crushing/leaching circuit.

Mexus has now accumulated 100's of assays from drill hole results, performed geo-technical mapping and now placed the Santa Elena mine into partial production. These efforts indicate a potential 1,500,000 Au oz. resource on the property. The company is working hard to select a qualified mining company to do an exploration/option agreement with potential partners actively involved in negotiations.

About Mexus Gold US

Mexus Gold US is an American based mining company with holdings in Mexico. The fully owned Santa Elena mine is located 54km NW of Caborca, Mexico. Mexus also owns rights to the Ures property located 80km N of Hermosillo, Mexico. This property contains 6900 acres and has both gold and copper on the property. Founded in 2009, Mexus Gold US is committed to protecting the environment, mine safety and employing members of the communities in which it operates.

For more information on Mexus Gold US, visit www.mexusgoldus.com.

Mexus Gold US (775) 721-9960. Paul Thompson Sr

Cautionary Statement

Forward looking Statement: Statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including the failure to complete successfully the development of new or enhanced products, the Company's future capital needs, the lack of market demand for any new or enhanced products the Company may develop, any actions by the Company's partners that may be adverse to the Company, the success of competitive products, other economic factors affecting the Company and its markets, seasonal changes, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The actual results may differ materially from those contained in this press release. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any statements in this press release.

SOURCE: Mexus Gold US



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/668478/Mexus-Revenues-Increase-At-Its-Santa ...

Mexus Gold US Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Mexus Revenues Increase At Its Santa Elena Mine; Seeks Exploration Partner CABORCA, MEXICO / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2021 / Mexus Gold US (OTCQB:MXSG) ("Mexus" or the "Company) announced that funds from its recent batch of activated carbon is expected to be received by October 28th. The next shipment of activated carbon …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Commerce Resources Corp. Announces Participation in Eco-Friendly Flotation Collector Research
Pampa Metals Identifies Intense Porphyry-Related Quartz-Vein Stockwork at Surface at Its Block 4 ...
Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC Announces Lease of New York Mink Building Custom Laboratory
Northern Superior Resources Announces A C$3.0 Million Dollar Non-brokered Private Placement
dievini Explains Reasons for Changes in Shareholdings In CureVac Due To Legal Restructuring and ...
Ferguson PLC Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding
Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
Vanadium One Iron Corp Commences Trading As Voyager Metals Inc.
Avidbank Holdings, Inc. Announces Net Income of $3.6 Million for the Third Quarter of 2021
Skills Trade Council to Utilize Union Strategies' 'YOUnified' Platform to Replace Their Current ...
Titel
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Athena Gold Corporation Closes CAD $248,696 Second Tranche of Private Placement
Cielo Announces Operational and Corporate Update
Shinju Japanese Whisky Wins Double Gold and Best of Class at International Competition
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Falcon Doubles the Size at Hope Brook to 41,500 Hectares, Adjacent to Benton-Sokoman's Lithium ...
Ximen Mining Receives Drill Permit Approval for Silver Project in Greenwood - Historic Mining Camp ...
Fortitude Gold’s Golden Mile Returns 16.76 Meters Grading 3.31 g/t Gold and 6.10 Meters of 5.93 ...
TransCold Distribution, a Unilever Master Distributor, Adds KOMO Plant Based Foods to Its ...
Alkame Completes Development of Hooch Brands Line of CBD Teas
Titel
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Vertex Energy Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition of the Mobile Refinery
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery Announces Successful Recovery Season and Additional Endeavors
Bergio International's Direct to Consumer (DTC) Brand Aphrodite's Goes for Gold with Its Global ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
27.09.21Mexus Expands Heap Leach Pad; Second Batch Of Activated Carbon Being Readied For Shipment
Accesswire | Analysen