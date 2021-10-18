Reservoir Announces Global Publishing Deal With #1 and Platinum-Selling Singer-Songwriter Emeli Sandé

Born and raised in Scotland, Sandé’s popularity rose in the U.K. following a series of chart-topping singles, starting with “Heaven,” in 2011, which peaked at #2 on the U.K. Official Charts. Two additional singles, “Read All About It” with Professor Green and “Beneath Your Beautiful” with Labrinth, climbed to #1 across the U.K. and Ireland. She broke through in the U.S. with 2012’s Platinum-selling “Next To Me,” which soared to #1 on the Billboard Dance Club Songs Chart and was a Top 5 Adult Top 40 and Top 10 Adult Contemporary and Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs hit.

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: RSVR) (“Reservoir” or the “Company”), an award-winning independent music company, today announced a new publishing deal with Scottish singer-songwriter Emeli Sandé . The deal includes her upcoming album, plus future works.

“Next To Me” was off Sandé’s debut album, Our Version of Events, which reached #28 on the Billboard 200 and was certified Gold by the RIAA. The album also spent 10 weeks at #1 on the U.K. album charts and became the best-selling U.K. album of the year. In 2016, she released Long Live the Angels, which reached #2 on the U.K. album chart, and her last album, Real Life, went Top 10 in 2019. Last month, Sandé dropped her newest single, “Family” an uplifting, spiritual track off her upcoming album, expected in 2022.

Across her career, Sandé has collaborated with a wide range of artists including David Guetta, Rudimental, Ghetts, Giggs, Bugzy Malone, Chip, Labrinth, and Naughty Boy. In 2012, she had the honor of performing at both the Opening and Closing ceremonies of the London Olympics, delivering an incredible version of the hymn, “Abide With Me.” She has also earned impressive recognition from the Brit Awards, taking home the acclaimed Critics’ Choice Award in 2012 and two additional awards the following year for ‘Best British Female Solo Artist’ and ‘British Album of the Year.’ She was again honored in 2017 winning the Brit Award for ‘Best British Female Solo Artist.’

On the new deal with Reservoir, Sandé said, “I’m very excited to have signed with Reservoir! It feels great to join their impressive roster. I’m looking forward to all the music ahead and working with their fantastic team.”

Annette Barrett, Reservoir U.K. Managing Director and Global Strategic Liaison added, “I am beyond thrilled to be able to sign Emeli Sandé, who is such a great addition to our roster. She is an amazing talent; I have admired her songwriting and artist career over the years and am so excited for the release of her new work.”