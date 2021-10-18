SpotLite360 Announces Appointment of New CEO and Director

DENVER and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPOTLITE360 IOT SOLUTIONS, INC. (“SpotLite360” or the “Company”) (CSE: LITE) (OTC: SPLTF) (Frankfurt: 87A) is pleased to announce that it has appointed Mr. James Greenwell, SpotLite360's current President, as its new Chief Executive Officer and Dr. Billy Joe Page to the board of directors of SpotLite360. Dr. Page is a hand surgery specialist in Castle Rock, Colorado. He is a board certified and fellowship trained orthopedic hand surgeon practicing at Castle Rock Adventist Hospital. He has over 35 years of experience treating patients with a variety of orthopedic conditions relating to the hand and wrist. Bill has a number of affiliations with professional organizations including the American Osteopathic Academy of Orthopedic Hand Surgery Section and the American Osteopathic Association. The experience that Dr. Page brings to the Company's board will enhance SpotLite360's in-house knowledge of the medical and health industry, which will be beneficial to the Company's development of its SaaS solution offerings in that particular industry.



The Company also announces that Mr. Eugene Beukman has resigned as the Company's Chief Executive Officer and Director. SpotLite360 wishes to thank Mr. Beukman for his services.