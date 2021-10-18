checkAd

SpotLite360 Announces Appointment of New CEO and Director

DENVER and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPOTLITE360 IOT SOLUTIONS, INC. (“SpotLite360” or the “Company”) (CSE: LITE) (OTC: SPLTF) (Frankfurt: 87A) is pleased to announce that it has appointed Mr. James Greenwell, SpotLite360's current President, as its new Chief Executive Officer and Dr. Billy Joe Page to the board of directors of SpotLite360. Dr. Page is a hand surgery specialist in Castle Rock, Colorado. He is a board certified and fellowship trained orthopedic hand surgeon practicing at Castle Rock Adventist Hospital. He has over 35 years of experience treating patients with a variety of orthopedic conditions relating to the hand and wrist. Bill has a number of affiliations with professional organizations including the American Osteopathic Academy of Orthopedic Hand Surgery Section and the American Osteopathic Association. The experience that Dr. Page brings to the Company's board will enhance SpotLite360's in-house knowledge of the medical and health industry, which will be beneficial to the Company's development of its SaaS solution offerings in that particular industry.

The Company also announces that Mr. Eugene Beukman has resigned as the Company's Chief Executive Officer and Director. SpotLite360 wishes to thank Mr. Beukman for his services.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company,

SpotLite360 IOT Solutions, Inc.

"James Greenwell"

James Greenwell, President

For more information about SpotLite360, please visit: http://spotlite360.com

About SpotLite360 IOT Solutions, Inc.

SpotLite360 is a logistics technologies solutions provider unlocking value, opportunities, and efficiencies for all participants in a supply chain. Building upon existing applications of IoT technologies, distributed ledgers, and machine learning, SpotLite360 endeavours to set new standards of transparency, integrity, and sustainability in the pharmaceutical, healthcare, and agriculture industries. As regulators across the globe begin to impose new tracing and accountability requirements for the protection of consumers (e.g., DSCSA and FSMA from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration), the need for reliable, cost-effective, and versatile tracking technology is expected to grow considerably. SpotLite360’s flagship SaaS solution has been engineered to seamlessly track the movement of a product by integrating with systems of all major stakeholders in a supply chain ranging from the raw materials to the hands of the end consumer. With a primary objective of onboarding new clients in 2021, SpotLite360 plans to explore innovative use cases for its proprietary stack of technologies which could transform logistics workflows in some of the world’s largest industries.

Disclaimer

