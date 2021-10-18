Software AG Raises Outlook on Strong Q3 Results in A&N Business
- (PLX AI) – Software AG Adjustment of full year outlook 2021 on the basis of preliminary Q3 results.
- Software AG raises EBITA margin outlook to 17-19% from 16-18% previously
- Says strong business development of Adabas & Natural (A&N) seen in the first half continued in the third quarter, with A&N third quarter bookings up 2 percent year on year at constant currencies
- Digital Business bookings grew by 6 percent at constant currencies in the third quarter
- Full year bookings in the A&N segment are expected to show a significantly better-than-expected development, with year-on-year growth of between -8 and -12 percent, at constant currencies for the full year 2021 (previously: -20 to -30 percent)
- Digital Business segment bookings are expected to grow year on year between + 13 to + 17 percent at constant currencies for the full year (previously: +15 to +25 percent)
- Full year total Product Revenue guidance remains unchanged, with growth expected to be between 0 to 5 percent at constant currencies
