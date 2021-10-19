checkAd

AVROBIO Reports New Interim Safety Data Across Investigational Gene Therapies for Fabry and Gaucher Disease Type 1

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.10.2021, 13:00  |  28   |   |   

AVROBIO, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVRO), a leading clinical-stage gene therapy company with a mission to free people from a lifetime of genetic disease, today reported new safety data from the first lentiviral gene therapy clinical trials for Fabry disease and Gaucher disease, as well as new high-resolution cellular data providing insights into the mechanisms of action of its gene therapies. The data are being presented at the virtual 28th Annual Congress of the European Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ESGCT), Oct. 19-22, 2021.

“We have worked from the very beginning and at every turn to incorporate a strong safety focus in our proprietary plato gene therapy platform, by having carefully selected clinical indications; an optimized, state-of-the-art vector; closed and automated manufacturing; use of innovative analytics; and a personalized conditioning regimen, to bring lentiviral gene therapies to patients with lysosomal disorders,” said AVROBIO President and CEO Geoff MacKay. “We believe the data shared this week continue to support the predictable safety profile of our investigational gene therapies targeting lysosomal disorders. Additionally, we’re particularly proud to unveil new industry-leading techniques that are designed to provide additional insight throughout the process, including safety monitoring at the DNA level within different bone marrow and blood cell types.”

Fabry disease clinical trial safety data reinforce predictable and generally consistent safety profile

New safety data from the first eight adult patients dosed in the Phase 2 FAB-GT trial and the five adult patients dosed in the investigator-sponsored Phase 1 trial show no adverse events (AEs) or serious adverse events (SAEs) related to drug product AVR-RD-01. The AEs and SAEs experienced by trial participants to date in the two trials have been generally consistent with myeloablative conditioning, protocol-mandated drugs, underlying disease or pre-existing conditions. Of all safety events reported to date, 4% were classified as SAEs (n=11), consisting of nausea, vomiting, dehydration, fever, febrile neutropenia and mucosal inflammation, all of which resolved without clinical sequelae.

Seite 1 von 6


AVROBIO Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AVROBIO Reports New Interim Safety Data Across Investigational Gene Therapies for Fabry and Gaucher Disease Type 1 AVROBIO, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVRO), a leading clinical-stage gene therapy company with a mission to free people from a lifetime of genetic disease, today reported new safety data from the first lentiviral gene therapy clinical trials for Fabry disease and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
It’s Time to Be Merry at Macy’s This Holiday Season
UnitedHealthcare to Launch New Virtual-First Health Plan to Help People Access a Dedicated Care ...
Apple introduces HomePod mini in new bold and expressive colors
Cloudflare Collaborates with Microsoft and Major Search Engines to Help Improve Websites’ Search ...
Lucid Diagnostics Announces Closing of Nasdaq Initial Public Offering
ALERT: Lightning eMotors, Inc. f/k/a GigCapital3, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity ...
Lost Money in Revance Therapeutics, Inc.?
Introducing the next generation of AirPods: The world's most popular wireless headphones just got better
bluebird bio Sets Record Date and Distribution Date for Planned Business Separation
Energous Granted FCC Approval for Unlimited Distance Over-the-Air Wireless Charging
Titel
dynaCERT Provides Updates on Its Strategic Alliance With Mosolf Group
IBM Board of Directors Approves Separation of Kyndryl
The Very Good Food Company Prices US$30 Million Registered Direct Offering
Phillips 66, Plug Power Sign Agreement to Advance Green Hydrogen
AMC Theatres Launches Open Caption Program in 101 U.S. Markets
Helbiz Announces Google Workspace Integration to Enhance Data Security
It’s Time to Be Merry at Macy’s This Holiday Season
Publicis Groupe: Third Quarter 2021 Revenue
Kontrol Technologies Reports Record Preliminary Revenue of $18.0 Million in Q3 2021
American Water Announces Rich Svindland as President of Missouri American Water and Kevin Tilden as ...
Titel
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(33) 
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
06.10.21AVROBIO to Present New Clinical and Preclinical Data Across Multiple Programs at the ESGCT 28th Annual Congress
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
05.10.21AVROBIO Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten