AVROBIO Reports New Interim Safety Data Across Investigational Gene Therapies for Fabry and Gaucher Disease Type 1

AVROBIO, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVRO), a leading clinical-stage gene therapy company with a mission to free people from a lifetime of genetic disease, today reported new safety data from the first lentiviral gene therapy clinical trials for Fabry disease and Gaucher disease, as well as new high-resolution cellular data providing insights into the mechanisms of action of its gene therapies. The data are being presented at the virtual 28th Annual Congress of the European Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ESGCT), Oct. 19-22, 2021.

“We have worked from the very beginning and at every turn to incorporate a strong safety focus in our proprietary plato gene therapy platform, by having carefully selected clinical indications; an optimized, state-of-the-art vector; closed and automated manufacturing; use of innovative analytics; and a personalized conditioning regimen, to bring lentiviral gene therapies to patients with lysosomal disorders,” said AVROBIO President and CEO Geoff MacKay. “We believe the data shared this week continue to support the predictable safety profile of our investigational gene therapies targeting lysosomal disorders. Additionally, we’re particularly proud to unveil new industry-leading techniques that are designed to provide additional insight throughout the process, including safety monitoring at the DNA level within different bone marrow and blood cell types.”

Fabry disease clinical trial safety data reinforce predictable and generally consistent safety profile

New safety data from the first eight adult patients dosed in the Phase 2 FAB-GT trial and the five adult patients dosed in the investigator-sponsored Phase 1 trial show no adverse events (AEs) or serious adverse events (SAEs) related to drug product AVR-RD-01. The AEs and SAEs experienced by trial participants to date in the two trials have been generally consistent with myeloablative conditioning, protocol-mandated drugs, underlying disease or pre-existing conditions. Of all safety events reported to date, 4% were classified as SAEs (n=11), consisting of nausea, vomiting, dehydration, fever, febrile neutropenia and mucosal inflammation, all of which resolved without clinical sequelae.