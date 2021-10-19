checkAd

Cannabis Global Goes Live! - Introduces Live Rosin Cannabis Products to the California Marketplace

Autor: Accesswire
19.10.2021, 14:00  |  18   |   |   

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2021 / Cannabis Global, Inc. (OTC PINK:CBGL), an innovation-oriented company investing in disruptive cannabis-related technologies, today announces its entry into the market for live rosin cannabis …

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2021 / Cannabis Global, Inc. (OTC PINK:CBGL), an innovation-oriented company investing in disruptive cannabis-related technologies, today announces its entry into the market for live rosin cannabis products. Live rosin products are based on cannabis extraction products utilizing only non-solvent based technologies. The Company plans selective vertical integration of the manufacturing inputs to ensure its products are competitively priced in the marketplace.

"The interest in live rosin products within California is growing and we want to ensure we are a part of this dynamically growing market. We have begun to receive orders for our cannabis pre-roll products and have been sending our samples of our live rosin-based edibles. We are very excited to be entering this market as there are very few competitors that can match the technologies we are putting forth," commented Arman Tabatabaei, CEO of Cannabis Global.

Of the many different types of cannabis concentrates or extractions, live rosin is relatively new to the cannabis world. It has become popular among consumers and producers alike-it preserves the flavors and aromas of the living plant better than other cannabis extractions. Live rosin usually has a more complex terpene profile and can deliver a more complex experience, making them highly desirable. In addition, consumers value the fact that zero solvents are used to produce this class of product.

Mr. Tabatabaei continued, "Our technological innovations continue with our introduction of our live rosin products. Not only will our rosin-based products offer our customers a superior cannabis usage experience, but we also believe our future vertically integrated manufacturing will offer our company the ability to be highly competitive in this relatively young sector of the cannabis marketplace."

About Cannabis Global, Inc.

Cannabis Global, Inc. is a Los Angeles-based, fully audited and reporting Company with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission, trading under the stock symbol CBGL. We are an emerging force in the cannabis marketplace with a growing product and proprietary intellectual property portfolio. We are marketing and producing Comply Bag™, an innovative solution for cannabis storage, transport and tracking. Our subsidiary, Natural Plant Extract (NPE), is a Southern California licensed cannabis manufacturer and distributor which licenses our technologies to produce edibles for the cannabis marketplace. Cannabis Global has filed three non-provisional and multiple provisional patents for cannabis infusion and nanoparticle technologies and continues an active research & development program.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" which are not purely historical and may include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of new business opportunities and words such as "anticipate", "seek", intend", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "project", "plan", or similar phrases may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects, the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company's reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of cannabis-based products. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-K, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For more information, please visit www.sec.gov.

Corporate contact:
Arman Tabatabaei
IR@cannabisglobalinc.com
+1-(310)-986-4929

IR Contact:
Stuart Smith
https://www.smallcapvoice.com/
ssmith@smallcapvoice.com

SOURCE: Cannabis Global, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/668663/Cannabis-Global-Goes-Live--Introduce ...

Cannabis Global Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cannabis Global Goes Live! - Introduces Live Rosin Cannabis Products to the California Marketplace LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2021 / Cannabis Global, Inc. (OTC PINK:CBGL), an innovation-oriented company investing in disruptive cannabis-related technologies, today announces its entry into the market for live rosin cannabis …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Netcoins.ca Looks Across Border as US Becomes World Leader in Bitcoin Mining, SEC Set to Allow ...
Planet 13 Announces One Month Adjustment to Vesting Schedules of Restricted Stock Units
Data from First Phase III Clinical Study of PXT3003 in Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease Type 1A, the ...
ABIVAX: ABX464 shows excellent long-term efficacy data in Abivax's phase 2b maintenance Trial in ...
CMC Metals Identifies High Grade Polymetallic Samples at its Proposed Future Targets at Silver ...
USRM to Focus on Animal Health and Lead Pet-Care Innovation
Clear Capital and the National Society of Real Estate Appraisers Partner to Promote Appraiser ...
VerifyMe Announces Participation in the EMEA SECURITY High Security Printing, Anti-Counterfeiting & ...
The Power Play by The Market Herald Announces Interviews with Nextech AR and Nass Valley Gateway on ...
Cal-Bay Launches New NFT Website
Titel
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Athena Gold Corporation Closes CAD $248,696 Second Tranche of Private Placement
Shinju Japanese Whisky Wins Double Gold and Best of Class at International Competition
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Falcon Doubles the Size at Hope Brook to 41,500 Hectares, Adjacent to Benton-Sokoman's Lithium ...
Ximen Mining Receives Drill Permit Approval for Silver Project in Greenwood - Historic Mining Camp ...
Alkame Completes Development of Hooch Brands Line of CBD Teas
Tartisan Nickel Corp. Intersects 25.5 metres of 1.13% Ni, 0.61% Cu, Including 4.5 metres of 2.96% ...
CopperBank Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Long Term Incentive Plan at Special Meeting; ...
Zimtu Capital Announces Presentation Featuring Aduro Clean Technologies
Titel
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Vertex Energy Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition of the Mobile Refinery
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery Announces Successful Recovery Season and Additional Endeavors
Bergio International's Direct to Consumer (DTC) Brand Aphrodite's Goes for Gold with Its Global ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
13.10.21Cannabis Global CEO Comments on Minor Cannabinoid Market in Light of California's AB 45 Hemp and Cannabis Bill
Accesswire | Analysen
11.10.21Cannabis Global Selects Oakland, CA for New Mushroom-based Psychedelics Infusion Research Initiative
Accesswire | Analysen
04.10.21Cannabis Global Launches Research Program for Psychedelics Infusions for Foods and Beverages
Accesswire | Analysen
30.09.21Cannabis Global Awarded Trademark for its Comply Bag(R) Cannabis Transport and Tracking System
Accesswire | Analysen
20.09.21Cannabis Global (CBGL) and Marijuana Company of America (MCOA) Applaud California Assembly Passage of AB 45 Allowing CBD in Food Despite Federal Red Tape
Accesswire | Analysen