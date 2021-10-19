Kibush Capital (DLCR) Begins Gold Operation with Trials to Begin Next week for Alluvial Gold License

Additionally, the company has already purchased an excavator which is currently on-site ready to begin the trials. Once the Alluvial Gold License is granted, the company will be commissioning a Gold trommel to commence processing gold.

MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kibush Capital Corporation ( OTC: DLCR ) is pleased to announce that it’s Gold Division has secured the resources needed to begin operations next week at the Alluvial Gold Site. This will include the commencement of trials for the Alluvial Gold License with the Mineral Resources Authority Government Department.

This marks a significant step forward for the company, as recently DLCR increased production in their Lumber division by over 400%, allowing the company to divert resources and attention to their pending gold exploration plans. Now, with the gold site secured and equipment already on site, the company is pleased to be able to break ground at the gold site and start the Alluvial Gold License process.

Warren Sheppard, CEO of DLCR, had the following to say.

“It is exciting to make a commitment to the Gold Division to start this project, the resource is very promising, and it is a key point in our strategy for this division. We are confident the trials will take a short period of time so we can then quickly move to mining and processing.”

The company will be issuing several updates on the gold site trials starting next week, in addition to developments within the other divisions of DLCR.

About Kibush Capital Corporation:

Kibush Capital is a Resource company with Timber Operations in Papua New Guinea.

