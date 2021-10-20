BeiGene and Nanolek Announce Approval in Russia for BRUKINSA (Zanubrutinib) for Treatment of Patients with Relapsed or Refractory Mantle Cell Lymphoma

BeiGene (NASDAQ: BGNE; HKEX: 06160), a global, science-driven biotechnology company focused on developing innovative and affordable medicines to improve treatment outcomes and access for patients worldwide, and Nanolek, a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the production of import-substituting and innovative drugs in Russia, today announced that BRUKINSA (zanubrutinib) has received approval from the Russia Ministry of Health for the treatment of adult patients with mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) who have received at least one prior therapy. BeiGene and Nanolek entered into an exclusive distribution agreement for Nanolek to commercialize BRUKINSA in the Russian Federation.

“The registration of BRUKINSA (zanubrutinib), a next-generation BTK inhibitor that demonstrated improved clinical benefit while reducing the frequency of certain off-target side effects in MCL, will give physicians and patients another treatment option. BRUKINSA has the potential to give those impacted by MCL in Russia an improved prognosis and a more tolerable therapeutic option,” commented Irina Vladimirovna Poddubnaya, Professor, Academician of Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS), and Head of Oncology Department at the Russian Medical Academy of Postgraduate Education.

“This approval reinforces BRUKINSA’s potential as a best-in-class BTK inhibitor for the treatment of hematological malignancies, and we are pleased to make it available to MCL patients in Russia,” said Jane Huang, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Hematology, BeiGene. “We are working to improve outcomes for patients living with cancer, wherever they live, and this year have secured 12 regulatory approvals for BRUKINSA in the United States, Canada, Latin America, and the APAC and EMEA regions.”

“We look forward to collaborating with Nanolek to bring a much needed new treatment option to MCL patients in Russia,” said Vitaly Sokolinsky, Senior Director, New Market Development, Russia, at BeiGene. “Today’s approval in MCL highlights our continued expansion into Russia, greater Europe and beyond as we bring our expertise to new markets around the world.”

“We’re proud of this significant achievement for patients and look forward to contributing to BRUKINSA’s growing global footprint through our strong collaboration with BeiGene,” added Vladimir Khristenko, President of Nanolek. “Together, we are committed to delivering innovative therapies for the benefit of people impacted by cancer in Russia.”