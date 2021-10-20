checkAd

BeiGene and Nanolek Announce Approval in Russia for BRUKINSA (Zanubrutinib) for Treatment of Patients with Relapsed or Refractory Mantle Cell Lymphoma

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.10.2021, 13:00  |  22   |   |   

BeiGene (NASDAQ: BGNE; HKEX: 06160), a global, science-driven biotechnology company focused on developing innovative and affordable medicines to improve treatment outcomes and access for patients worldwide, and Nanolek, a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the production of import-substituting and innovative drugs in Russia, today announced that BRUKINSA (zanubrutinib) has received approval from the Russia Ministry of Health for the treatment of adult patients with mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) who have received at least one prior therapy. BeiGene and Nanolek entered into an exclusive distribution agreement for Nanolek to commercialize BRUKINSA in the Russian Federation.

“The registration of BRUKINSA (zanubrutinib), a next-generation BTK inhibitor that demonstrated improved clinical benefit while reducing the frequency of certain off-target side effects in MCL, will give physicians and patients another treatment option. BRUKINSA has the potential to give those impacted by MCL in Russia an improved prognosis and a more tolerable therapeutic option,” commented Irina Vladimirovna Poddubnaya, Professor, Academician of Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS), and Head of Oncology Department at the Russian Medical Academy of Postgraduate Education.

“This approval reinforces BRUKINSA’s potential as a best-in-class BTK inhibitor for the treatment of hematological malignancies, and we are pleased to make it available to MCL patients in Russia,” said Jane Huang, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Hematology, BeiGene. “We are working to improve outcomes for patients living with cancer, wherever they live, and this year have secured 12 regulatory approvals for BRUKINSA in the United States, Canada, Latin America, and the APAC and EMEA regions.”

“We look forward to collaborating with Nanolek to bring a much needed new treatment option to MCL patients in Russia,” said Vitaly Sokolinsky, Senior Director, New Market Development, Russia, at BeiGene. “Today’s approval in MCL highlights our continued expansion into Russia, greater Europe and beyond as we bring our expertise to new markets around the world.”

“We’re proud of this significant achievement for patients and look forward to contributing to BRUKINSA’s growing global footprint through our strong collaboration with BeiGene,” added Vladimir Khristenko, President of Nanolek. “Together, we are committed to delivering innovative therapies for the benefit of people impacted by cancer in Russia.”

Seite 1 von 8


BeiGene Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BeiGene and Nanolek Announce Approval in Russia for BRUKINSA (Zanubrutinib) for Treatment of Patients with Relapsed or Refractory Mantle Cell Lymphoma BeiGene (NASDAQ: BGNE; HKEX: 06160), a global, science-driven biotechnology company focused on developing innovative and affordable medicines to improve treatment outcomes and access for patients worldwide, and Nanolek, a biopharmaceutical company …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Organic Garage’s Future of Cheese Launches Its Highly Anticipated All-Natural Plant-Based ...
The Very Good Food Company Completes US$30 Million Registered Direct Offering
FSD Pharma Signs Agreement with Covar Pharmaceuticals to Support the Development of Lucid-PSYCH
Tilray Strengthens Leadership Position in Canada
Merck Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of CUBICIN (daptomycin for injection) 500 mg, Lot 934778, ...
With Significant Rain in the Weather Forecast for Much of Northern and Central California, PG&E Has ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Investigated Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL) on Behalf of Shareholders
SolarEdge to Announce Financial Results for the Third Quarter 2021 on Tuesday, November 2, 2021
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed on Behalf of ...
GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II Stockholders Approve Business Combination with Mirion
Titel
dynaCERT Provides Updates on Its Strategic Alliance With Mosolf Group
The Very Good Food Company Prices US$30 Million Registered Direct Offering
Phillips 66, Plug Power Sign Agreement to Advance Green Hydrogen
Organic Garage’s Future of Cheese Launches Its Highly Anticipated All-Natural Plant-Based ...
AMC Theatres Launches Open Caption Program in 101 U.S. Markets
Helbiz Announces Google Workspace Integration to Enhance Data Security
Energous Granted FCC Approval for Unlimited Distance Over-the-Air Wireless Charging
BrainChip Returns to the Linley Processor Conference with Discussion of Next-Generation AI-Enabled ...
It’s Time to Be Merry at Macy’s This Holiday Season
American Water Announces Rich Svindland as President of Missouri American Water and Kevin Tilden as ...
Titel
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(35) 
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION CONTINUED By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN
Best-in-Class Client Service and Potential for Growth Attracts Two Practices Managing More Than ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
10.10.21BeiGene Announces BRUKINSA (Zanubrutinib) Approved for Treatment of Patients with Mantle Cell Lymphoma in Australia
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.10.21BeiGene Announces First Regulatory Approval in Australia for BRUKINSA (Zanubrutinib) for Treatment of Patients with Waldenström’s Macroglobulinemia
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten