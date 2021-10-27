checkAd

Scotch Creek Ventures Inc. Applies for a Drill Permit at its 'Macallan East' Lithium Project, in Clayton Valley, Nevada

Autor: Accesswire
27.10.2021, 09:10  |  35   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2021 / Scotch Creek Ventures Inc. (the "Company") (CSE:SCV)(FSE:7S2)(OTC PINK:SCVFF) ("Scotch Creek" or the "Company")is pleased to announce that following the successful geophysics program on its Macallan …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2021 / Scotch Creek Ventures Inc. (the "Company") (CSE:SCV)(FSE:7S2)(OTC PINK:SCVFF) ("Scotch Creek" or the "Company")is pleased to announce that following the successful geophysics program on its Macallan East project, the company has now applied for a drill permit from the Bureau of Land Management ("BLM") to further explore its 3,180-acre project in Clayton Valley.

Scotch Creek's Macallan East geophysics results (announced on press release September 22nd,2021) identified zones of low resistivity which are interpreted to represent potential lithium-bearing brines at depth. Scotch Creek's technical experts have identified many lithium drill targets but have narrowed it down to three highly promising targets that the Company intends to drill, pending the permit approval.

Figure 7 Link: HSMAT Survey Macallan Claims, Clayton Valley, Nevada. Lines 1,2 and 4 Depth Sections.

Scotch Creek Ventures' CEO, David Ryan commented, "we are extremely excited to continue our lithium exploration efforts and, following the recent successful geophysics program, we strongly believe that our Macallan project has excellent potential for hosting lithium-brine and claystone. Applying for the drill permits is the next significant step as we strive to discover the next big lithium resource in Clayton Valley. We have identified multiple drill targets by comparing our data to nearby operators who had similar results, like Pure Energy Minerals (TSX.V: PE) who have an already inferred resource of lithium."

Highlights on the Macallan East Lithium Project

  • Completed geophysics program identifying values of low resistivity across the project from 100 meters to deeper than 500 meters.
  • 3,180-acre project adjacent to Pure Energy Minerals which has an inferred resource of 247,000 tonnes lithium hydroxide monohydrate
  • Plan to commence drill program in early winter pending permit approval.

Scotch Creek would like to invite investors and stakeholders to connect with our investor relations team or visit our website to sign-up to receive regular updates and news alerts.

About Scotch Creek Ventures

Scotch Creek is a mineral exploration company, focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium projects located in tier-one North American mining jurisdictions. Scotch Creek's mission is to become a best-in-class lithium exploration company situated in one of the most promising lithium districts in the world, Clayton Valley, Nevada.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"David K. Ryan"

David Ryan
Chief Executive Officer

Further information about the Company is available on our website at www.scotch-creek.com or under our profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and on the CSE website at www.thecse.com.

Public Relations Contact

Scotch Creek Ventures Inc.
Telephone: +1.604.685.4745
Email: info@scotch-creek.com
Website: www.scotch-creek.com

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release.

Forward‐looking and cautionary statements

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any state in the United States in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements. This release may contain statements within the meaning of safe harbour provisions as defined under securities laws and regulations.

This release may contain certain forward‐looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of the Company and certain of the plans and objectives of the Company with respect to the same. By their nature, forward‐looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future and there are many factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward‐looking statements.

SOURCE: Scotch Creek Ventures Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/669798/Scotch-Creek-Ventures-Inc-Applies-fo ...

Scotch Creek Ventures Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Scotch Creek Ventures Inc. Applies for a Drill Permit at its 'Macallan East' Lithium Project, in Clayton Valley, Nevada VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2021 / Scotch Creek Ventures Inc. (the "Company") (CSE:SCV)(FSE:7S2)(OTC PINK:SCVFF) ("Scotch Creek" or the "Company")is pleased to announce that following the successful geophysics program on its Macallan …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Silver Elephant Announces Private Placement by Flying Nickel Mining Corp. for Proceeds of up to ...
Nepra Foods’ Proprietary Textured Hemp Protein (THP) Is a Game Changer for the Plant-based Food ...
Secarna Pharmaceuticals and Denali Therapeutics Expand Strategic Partnership for the Discovery and ...
Netlist Schedules Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Conference Call
Jumia to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results on November 16, 2021
Falcon Initiates Geophysical Interpretation - Lithium Potential on Adjacent Ground to ...
374WATER EXPANDS INTO EUROPE Dr. Tali Harif Joins to lead EU Commercialization
Award-Winning Visual Artist Anthony Francisco Tapped As Creative Director for Dolphin Entertainment
Smart Eye Enters into an Agreement to Acquire iMotions and Intends to Raise Equity in a Directed ...
Pure Cycle Corporation Announces Date and Time for Year Ended August 31, 2021 Earnings Release and ...
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Codebase Bit Mining Update
ClickStream Retains KCSA Strategic Communications
Linde Starts Up Major New Hydrogen Facility in the U.S. Gulf Coast
PHASTAR Names Cary Morrill as Chief People Officer
Codebase Bit Mining Has Generated 2.9 BTC to Date
Netlist Prevails Against Samsung in Federal Court, Terminating Patent License
PsyKey, Inc. Corporate Update
American Manganese Appoints Director
Blender Bites Reaches Significant Milestone and Enters the First US Stores of One of the World's ...
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
09:15 UhrScotch Creek Ventures Inc. beantragt eine Bohrgenehmigung für sein Lithiumprojekt „Macallan East“ im Clayton Valley, Nevada
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen
12.10.21Scotch Creek Ventures Inc. entdeckt zusätzliche Lithium-Bohrziele in Clayton Valley
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen
12.10.21Scotch Creek Ventures Inc. Discovers Additional Lithium Drill Targets in Clayton Valley
Accesswire | Analysen