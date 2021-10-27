Scotch Creek Ventures Inc. Applies for a Drill Permit at its 'Macallan East' Lithium Project, in Clayton Valley, Nevada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2021 / Scotch Creek Ventures Inc. (the "Company") (CSE:SCV)(FSE:7S2)(OTC PINK:SCVFF) ("Scotch Creek" or the "Company")is pleased to announce that following the successful geophysics program on its Macallan …

Scotch Creek's Macallan East geophysics results (announced on press release September 22 nd ,2021 ) identified zones of low resistivity which are interpreted to represent potential lithium-bearing brines at depth. Scotch Creek's technical experts have identified many lithium drill targets but have narrowed it down to three highly promising targets that the Company intends to drill, pending the permit approval.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2021 / Scotch Creek Ventures Inc. (the "Company") (CSE:SCV)(FSE:7S2)(OTC PINK:SCVFF) ("Scotch Creek" or the "Company")is pleased to announce that following the successful geophysics program on its Macallan East project, the company has now applied for a drill permit from the Bureau of Land Management ("BLM") to further explore its 3,180-acre project in Clayton Valley.

Figure 7 Link: HSMAT Survey Macallan Claims, Clayton Valley, Nevada. Lines 1,2 and 4 Depth Sections.

Scotch Creek Ventures' CEO, David Ryan commented, "we are extremely excited to continue our lithium exploration efforts and, following the recent successful geophysics program, we strongly believe that our Macallan project has excellent potential for hosting lithium-brine and claystone. Applying for the drill permits is the next significant step as we strive to discover the next big lithium resource in Clayton Valley. We have identified multiple drill targets by comparing our data to nearby operators who had similar results, like Pure Energy Minerals (TSX.V: PE) who have an already inferred resource of lithium."

Highlights on the Macallan East Lithium Project

Completed geophysics program identifying values of low resistivity across the project from 100 meters to deeper than 500 meters.

3,180-acre project adjacent to Pure Energy Minerals which has an inferred resource of 247,000 tonnes lithium hydroxide monohydrate

Plan to commence drill program in early winter pending permit approval.

About Scotch Creek Ventures

Scotch Creek is a mineral exploration company, focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium projects located in tier-one North American mining jurisdictions. Scotch Creek's mission is to become a best-in-class lithium exploration company situated in one of the most promising lithium districts in the world, Clayton Valley, Nevada.

Further information about the Company is available on our website at www.scotch-creek.com or under our profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and on the CSE website at www.thecse.com.

