META Presents an AWE Panel of Leading Global Experts

AR Eyewear Engineering Challenges and the Role Advanced Optical Materials Could Play

HALIFAX, NS / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2021 / Meta Materials Inc. (the "Company" or "META®") (NASDAQ:MMAT)(FSE:MMAT) a developer of high-performance functional materials and nanocomposites, today announced an online panel discussion, AR Eyewear Engineering Challenges and the Role Advanced Optical Materials Could Play, featuring a wide range of perspectives with panelists from Stanford University, Tilt Five, Facebook Reality Labs, Microsoft / Hololens, Covestro, and META, moderated by Mathew Olson, AR/VR journalist from The Information.

Consumer AR eyewear has been discussed and anticipated for years and leading industry players have suggested it could be the next major platform following the smartphone to revolutionize the way we work, shop, travel, communicate with one another and interact with the world around us. What engineering challenges must be overcome and what role could advanced, highly functional optical materials play? Join us on November 1st for a discussion of what the industry might do to deliver a solution that will bring consumer AR into the mainstream.

The Panel:

Mark Brongersma, Professor of Materials Science and Engineering, Stanford University
Jeri Ellsworth, CEO, Tilt Five
Erik Fest, Optical Scientist, Facebook Reality Labs
Bernard Kress, Partner Optical Architect, Microsoft / Hololens
Jack Mills, Principal Application Development Manager, Covestro
Jonathan Waldern, Chief Technology Officer, Meta Materials Inc.

Moderator: Mathew Olson, AR/VR Journalist, The Information

Date: November 1, 2021
Time: 9AM PDT, Noon EDT

For more information and to register click here.

About Meta Materials Inc.

META® delivers previously unachievable performance, across a range of applications, by inventing, designing, developing, and manufacturing sustainable, highly functional materials. Our extensive technology platform enables leading global brands to deliver breakthrough products to their customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. Our achievements have been widely recognized, including being named a Global Cleantech 100 company. Learn more at www.metamaterial.com.

