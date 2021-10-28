META Presents an AWE Panel of Leading Global Experts

AR Eyewear Engineering Challenges and the Role Advanced Optical Materials Could PlayHALIFAX, NS / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2021 / Meta Materials Inc. (the "Company" or "META®") (NASDAQ:MMAT)(FSE:MMAT) a developer of high-performance functional …

HALIFAX, NS / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2021 / Meta Materials Inc. (the "Company" or "META®") (NASDAQ:MMAT)(FSE:MMAT) a developer of high-performance functional materials and nanocomposites, today announced an online panel discussion, AR Eyewear Engineering Challenges and the Role Advanced Optical Materials Could Play, featuring a wide range of perspectives with panelists from Stanford University, Tilt Five, Facebook Reality Labs, Microsoft / Hololens, Covestro, and META, moderated by Mathew Olson, AR/VR journalist from The Information.

Consumer AR eyewear has been discussed and anticipated for years and leading industry players have suggested it could be the next major platform following the smartphone to revolutionize the way we work, shop, travel, communicate with one another and interact with the world around us. What engineering challenges must be overcome and what role could advanced, highly functional optical materials play? Join us on November 1st for a discussion of what the industry might do to deliver a solution that will bring consumer AR into the mainstream.