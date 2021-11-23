SBM Offshore Subsidiaries Required to Pay CHF 7 Million by Swiss Public Prosecutor (PLX AI) – SBM Offshore says Swiss public prosecutor requiring subsidiaries to pay a total amount of CHF 7 million.The case concerned a suspicion that from 2005 till 2012 these subsidiaries failed to take all reasonable and necessary organizational … (PLX AI) – SBM Offshore says Swiss public prosecutor requiring subsidiaries to pay a total amount of CHF 7 million.

The case concerned a suspicion that from 2005 till 2012 these subsidiaries failed to take all reasonable and necessary organizational measures to prevent the commission of acts of active bribery of foreign public officials during said period

Swiss public prosecutor has now issued an investigation termination order and a criminal penalty order against the three Swiss subsidiaries

The termination of the investigation and penalty now also close this old issue in Switzerland on a full and final basis, SBM Offshore says



0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren Autor: PLX AI | 23.11.2021, 09:53

