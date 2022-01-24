checkAd

GenSight Biologics Reports Clinically Meaningful Vision Improvement is Maintained 4 Years After One-time Treatment with LUMEVOQ Gene Therapy

Figure 1. Evolution of BCVA In LUMEVOQ-treated Patients (RESCUE/REVERSE/RESTORE) vs. Untreated Patients. Note: The Locally Estimated Scatterplot Smoothing (LOESS) curves show the evolution, from 12 months to 52 months after onset of vision loss, of the mean BCVA in all eyes (LUMEVOQ- and sham-treated) from REVERSE / RESCUE / RESTORE studies and all eyes from a matched cohort of patients not treated with LUMEVOQ. The shaded areas represent the 95% confidence interval for the mean BCVA. The values >52 months were set to 52 months. The curve starts at 12 months after onset when 92.7% of eyes in RESCUE and REVERSE had received treatment, either with LUMEVOQ or a sham injection. The untreated cohort consisted of 208 ND4-LHON patients that were followed in the REALITY registry and from two prospective and eight retrospective natural history studies.6 (Graphic: Business Wire)

GenSight Biologics (Euronext: SIGHT, ISIN: FR0013183985, PEA-PME eligible), a biopharma company focused on discovering and developing innovative gene therapies for retinal neurodegenerative diseases and central nervous system disorders, today reported that Leber Hereditary Optical Neuropathy (LHON) subjects treated with LUMEVOQ continued to experience significantly improved vision four years after a single injection of the gene therapy. The findings come from RESTORE (CLIN06), the long-term follow-up study to which participants in the RESCUE1 and REVERSE2 Phase III pivotal trials were invited.

When RESTORE subjects enrolled in the study, 2 years after the one-time injection, they had already experienced clinically meaningful improvements relative to the lowest point (the “nadir”) of their best-corrected visual acuity (BCVA): +18.8 ETDRS letters equivalent* in their LUMEVOQ-treated eyes and +17.3 letters equivalent in their sham-treated eyes. Four years after treatment, the bilateral improvement from nadir was sustained, with LUMEVOQ-treated eyes achieving a mean improvement against nadir of +22.5 letters equivalent and sham-treated eyes demonstrating a mean improvement of +20.5 letters equivalent.

