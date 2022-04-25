(PLX AI) – Coca-Cola Q1 revenue USD 10,500 million vs. estimate USD 9,830 million.Q1 operating margin 32.5%Q1 EPS USD 0.64Q1 adjusted EPS USD 0.64 vs. estimate USD 0.58Says Q2 comparable net revenues (non-GAAP) are expected to include an approximate …

Coca-Cola Q1 Revenue, Adj. EPS Better Than Consensus

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer