Norwegian Air Posts Q1 EBIT Loss NOK 849 Million; Has NOK 7.5 Billion Cash Left
- (PLX AI) – Norwegian Air Q1 EBIT NOK -849 million.
- Cash position NOK 7.5 billion
- In the first quarter of 2022, Norwegian had 2.2 million passengers, up from 0.2 million in the same period last year
- Production (ASK) was 3.9 billion seat km, while passenger traffic (RPK) was 3.0 billion seat km
- The load factor increased to 76.9%
