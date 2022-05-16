Johnson Matthey publishes latest PGM Market Report, 2022

London (ots/PRNewswire) - The platinum market should move closer to balance in

2022, according to Johnson Matthey's latest PGM Market Report. This provides an

overview of demand for platinum group metals in 2021 and an outlook for 2022, in

advance of the annual London Platinum & Palladium Market week.



Platinum demand growth will be driven by rising consumption in catalysts for

heavy duty trucks, and increased use of platinum (in place of palladium) in

gasoline autocatalysts. South African platinum supplies will contract by 9%,

with plant maintenance at the country's two largest PGM refiners, and mining

activity hit by operational challenges. Industrial demand will remain robust,

although it will retreat from the record levels seen in 2021 when Chinese glass

companies purchased unusually large quantities of platinum.



