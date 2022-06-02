Oerlikon Sells Russian Operations to Local Management, Exits Country
(PLX AI) – Oerlikon exits Russian operations. Oerlikon has entered into an agreement with the local management team to sell all its operations in RussiaThe business will continue to operate independently under the new ownersSales in Russia last year …
- (PLX AI) – Oerlikon exits Russian operations.
- Oerlikon has entered into an agreement with the local management team to sell all its operations in Russia
- The business will continue to operate independently under the new owners
- Sales in Russia last year were below CHF 5 million
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0