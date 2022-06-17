Nokian Tyres Rises Sales Outlook; Still Sees Significant Decline in Segments Operating Profit
(PLX AI) – Nokian Tyres now says 2022 sales expected to decrease or to be at previous year's level, up from previous guidance of "to decrease significantly."Still sees segments operating profit to decrease significantly compared to 2021Says tire …
- (PLX AI) – Nokian Tyres now says 2022 sales expected to decrease or to be at previous year's level, up from previous guidance of "to decrease significantly."
- Still sees segments operating profit to decrease significantly compared to 2021
- Says tire demand has remained good and Nokian Tyres has succeeded in implementing price increases to mitigate cost inflation
- Says in second half of the year its tire supply will be severely limited by the sanctions, having a negative impact on segments operating profit
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0