Free digital business consulting consultingcheck.com available now (FOTO)
Urbar, Germany (ots) - http://www.consultingcheck.com is now available for all
English-speaking business managers. The innovative and web-based digital service
supports specialists and managers of all kinds of business groups.
consultingcheck was launched at the end of 2021 in Germany and has already been
applied by countless professionals in business operations. It is the first
automized and cost-free consulting platform worldwide. The core service of
consultingcheck is a digital, interactive business consulting service that
supports its users when dealing with various issues involved in the management
process.
With consultingcheck , managers can systematically focus on their individual
business challenges in an interactive exchange and crystallize effective ways of
finding solutions. Specialists also benefit from breakthrough whitepapers,
practical checklists, useful templates, business management applications,
relevant background information and specific contacts.
consultingcheck covers various topics concerning the challenges of day-to-day
management as well as general questions: how to internationalize sales, how to
increase revenue, how to decrease costs, how to effectively manage people, how
to finance a business, how to digitalize processes, how to restructure, sell or
buy a company - and many more.
consultingcheck provides a methodical overview and on-the-job orientation and
offers specific suitable and proven ways and instruments for when they are
needed.
Initiator of this service, Dr. Werner Boysen , has been operating in management
roles and as a business consultant in different industries and corporate
situations for more than three decades: " consultingcheck creates a
win-win-situation: Clients are enabled to identify their particular
solution-approaches and can therefore choose personal consultants in a qualified
way. Consultants also benefit from consultingcheck because they find access to
potential clients."
PR-Contact:
Dr. Priska Jones / Email: kontakt@priska-jones.comin
behalf of Dr. Boysen Management + Consulting GmbH, Klostergut Besselich, 56182
Urbar, GERMANY
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/160495/5260831
OTS: Dr. Boysen Management + Consulting GmbH
