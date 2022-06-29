Free digital business consulting consultingcheck.com available now (FOTO)

Urbar, Germany (ots) - http://www.consultingcheck.com is now available for all

English-speaking business managers. The innovative and web-based digital service

supports specialists and managers of all kinds of business groups.



consultingcheck was launched at the end of 2021 in Germany and has already been

applied by countless professionals in business operations. It is the first

automized and cost-free consulting platform worldwide. The core service of

consultingcheck is a digital, interactive business consulting service that

supports its users when dealing with various issues involved in the management

process.



