Piers Dunhill & DV Founders Limited ('Dunhill Ventures') at Meta Week, EAAS and WOW Summit

DUBAI, ARAB EMIRATES / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2023 / Piers Dunhill and Alessandra von Bismarck attended the WOW Summit in March of 2023 in Dubai and the EAAS Talk during MetaWeek in the same month, featuring several prominent investors pioneering the future of business. The MetaWeek is a conference that extends the efforts of Dubai's Metaverse strategy, which aims to gather investors to contribute USD 4B to the UAE economy, along with the creation of 40,000 virtual jobs by 2030. The conference is focused on the transformational characteristics of Web 3.0, the evolution of digital assets and blockchain. The attendance of Piers and the Dunhill Ventures Team is indicative of the efforts that are required in present times to diversify client investment portfolios.

 

Piers Dunhill

Piers Dunhill's Dunhill Ventures Headshot

https://cdn.newswire.com/files/x/fa/68/56eabd413178b33c72c22ce9bc8d.jp ...

 

Piers Dunhill is the great-great-grandson of the prestigious Dunhill Family founded by Sir Alfred Dunhill in 1893. Piers Dunhill's business is across London, Switzerland, and Dubai, and he is an LP and GP in many funds. In addition, Piers manages a global real estate portfolio and is very active in direct investments across multi-asset classes, stages, and geographies. Piers is a regular guest at many international investment bank events and a frequent speaker at family office conferences on climate and ESG investing. Piers Dunhill is committed to ensuring that all his investments result in a positive and sustainable footprint for humanity and the environment. Piers Dunhill has made several strategic partnerships over the years. Piers had a strategic alliance at Dunhill Bismarck with HSH Alessandra von Bismarck.

 

When we look at the Dunhill Ventures Team, they comprise a mix of carefully handpicked ex-bankers and family office influencers from the family office world, all with individual track records and global reach. Each of the Dunhill Ventures Office Roadshows takes place in the best member clubs in over 40 cities worldwide with a mix of 1-1 meetings and a group event in each city, with each investor introduced being filtered down by ticket size, sector, stage, and geography for direct and non-direct deals.

 

When asked about his views on the MetaWeek event, Piers commented, "The investment interest in Metaverse and Web 3.0 solutions from corporate entities and private offices and funds from all over the world has been increasing exponentially over the last months. It shows that Metaverse has become extremely valuable. It opens up many possibilities for the venture capital flow, giving a chance for Metaverse to become reality."

 

Later in the WOW Summit Week, Piers attended the Energy as a Service ("EAAS") panel discussion, which is the third in a series of EAAS impact series hosted by Greg Krzeszowski and involved several named guests like Dereck Alexander Jon Hoogenkamp, Vlatko Gigov and Valerie Hawley. Piers Dunhill and Bismarck were part of a panel discussion in the later stages of MetaWeek with the same personalities entitled "Scaling Up Sustainable Investment Through Blockchain & AI".

 

When asked about Dunhill Ventures' future plans, Piers shared that his Investors are participating in developing infrastructure projects in the UK, with Piers' partners having a high gross development value. One of these projects is the vertical growth of residential and commercial spaces in Tier 2 UK train stations and the under-utilized land in their immediate vicinity to combat the affordable housing crisis in the UK. Piers has partnered up with a large PE group and they are developing several tv shows to launch in 2024 around the personal lives of the Dunhill Venture's team and global business.

 

Contact Information

 

Piers Dunhill

Chairman at Dunhill Ventures

piersdunhillpress@proton.me

601992381938

 

SOURCE: DV Founders Limited (Dunhill Venture)

 



Mitteilung übermittelt durch IRW-Press.com. Für den Inhalt ist der Aussender verantwortlich.

Kostenloser Abdruck mit Quellenangabe erlaubt.



Nachrichtenagentur: IRW Press
