Vote Now: Cardea Europe AG's 7.25% Bond 2020/2023 - No Meeting Required!
- Cardea Europe AG is inviting bondholders of the 7.25% bond 2020/2023 to vote without a meeting.
- The resolution will involve extending the maturity of the bond until 8.12.2028 and increasing the coupon from 7.25% to 9.25%.
- The issuer is currently in negotiations for refinancing the bond and is seeking to restructure the bonds in parallel.
- The issuer plans to be renamed Luna Capital Partners AG and shift its focus to becoming a specialist finance company serving the fintech sector.
- Voting without a meeting will take place from 16 October 2023 to 18 October 2023.
- The invitation to vote is expected to be published on the website of Cardea Europe AG and in the Federal Gazette on 28 September 2023.
