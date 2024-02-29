Andritz AG reported record results for 2023, with revenue, net income, and EBITA reaching an all-time high for the second consecutive year.

The company's revenue increased to 8.7 billion EUR, net income rose to 504 MEUR, and the operating result (EBITA) reached 742 MEUR.

Andritz AG's order intake in the fourth quarter increased by 12% from the previous year, but the full year order intake decreased by 8% to 8,552 MEUR due to reduced capital investments by Pulp & Paper customers.

The company's Hydro business area saw a substantial increase in order intake due to favorable market development for new hydropower plants, modernizations, and pumped storage projects.

In 2023, Andritz AG won its first large-scale order for a green hydrogen plant and the first order for a large, fully automated cell formation plant to produce battery cells for e-mobility.

The company expects a slight increase in revenue and earnings for the business year 2024.

The next important date, Quarterly report, at Andritz is on 29.02.2024.

The price of Andritz at the time of the news was 60,83EUR and was up +0,12 % compared with the previous day.

16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 60,80EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,04 % since publication.





