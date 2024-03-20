    checkAd

     41  0 Kommentare Lonza Acquires Major US Biologics Site in Vacaville from Roche

    In a significant move, Lonza Group AG is set to acquire the Genentech manufacturing facility in Vacaville, US from Roche for a whopping USD 1.2 billion, expanding its biologics manufacturing capacity and US presence.

    • Lonza Group AG has signed an agreement to acquire the Genentech manufacturing facility in Vacaville, US from Roche for USD 1.2 billion in cash.
    • The Vacaville site is one of the largest biologics manufacturing facilities in the world by volume.
    • The acquisition will increase Lonza’s large-scale biologics manufacturing capacity for mammalian therapies and significantly extend its facility network in the US.
    • Lonza plans to invest approximately CHF 500 million to upgrade the facility and enhance capabilities at the site to accommodate the next generation of mammalian biologics therapies.
    • Roche products currently manufactured at the site will be supplied by Lonza, with committed volumes over the medium term, phasing out as the site transitions to serve alternative customers.
    • Lonza has updated its Mid-Term Guidance 2024 – 2028 sales growth range from 11 – 13% CAGR in CER1 to 12 – 15%.

    The next important date, Quarterly report, at Lonza Group is on 18.04.2024.


    Lonza Group

