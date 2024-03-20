Lonza Acquires Major US Biologics Site in Vacaville from Roche
In a significant move, Lonza Group AG is set to acquire the Genentech manufacturing facility in Vacaville, US from Roche for a whopping USD 1.2 billion, expanding its biologics manufacturing capacity and US presence.
- Lonza Group AG has signed an agreement to acquire the Genentech manufacturing facility in Vacaville, US from Roche for USD 1.2 billion in cash.
- The Vacaville site is one of the largest biologics manufacturing facilities in the world by volume.
- The acquisition will increase Lonza’s large-scale biologics manufacturing capacity for mammalian therapies and significantly extend its facility network in the US.
- Lonza plans to invest approximately CHF 500 million to upgrade the facility and enhance capabilities at the site to accommodate the next generation of mammalian biologics therapies.
- Roche products currently manufactured at the site will be supplied by Lonza, with committed volumes over the medium term, phasing out as the site transitions to serve alternative customers.
- Lonza has updated its Mid-Term Guidance 2024 – 2028 sales growth range from 11 – 13% CAGR in CER1 to 12 – 15%.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Lonza Group is on 18.04.2024.
Lesen Sie auch
-0,06 %
+4,27 %
+3,41 %
+34,03 %
-6,82 %
+2,85 %
+88,68 %
+599,69 %
+751,39 %
ISIN:CH0013841017WKN:928619
Aktuelle Themen
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Weitere Artikel des Autors
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte