Lonza Group's 2024 Full-Year Performance Meets Expectations
Despite a slower start to 2024, Lonza Group remains optimistic, anticipating a return to normalcy by H1 2024. The firm's new CEO, Wolfgang Wienand, is set to join in summer, amidst ongoing growth projects and a steady commercial demand in the CDMO business.
- Lonza Group's Q1 2024 performance was softer than expected, but is expected to normalize across H1 2024
- The company's outlook for 2024 remains flat with CER sales growth and CORE EBITDA margin of high 20s
- There is sustained commercial demand in the CDMO business with signs of early-stage recovery
- Key growth projects due to start in 2024 are progressing as planned
- Lonza Group has revised the definition of three Alternative Performance Measures from H1 2024
- The company has appointed Wolfgang Wienand as the new Chief Executive Officer, who will join in the summer of 2024.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Lonza Group is on 19.07.2024.
The price of Lonza Group at the time of the news was 526,50EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
ISIN:CH0013841017WKN:928619
