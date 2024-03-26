SFC Energy AG secured a record order of around EUR 27.8 million.

The order is a follow-up in the Clean Power Management business segment from a leading international high-tech equipment manufacturer.

SFC Energy's power supply and coil solutions are used in equipment for semiconductor and life science applications.

The Clean Power Management division manufactures and services these power supply and coil solutions.

The high efficiency of these products helps to minimize energy costs and reduce the user's carbon footprint.

SFC Energy AG is a leading provider of hydrogen and methanol fuel cells for stationary and mobile hybrid power solutions.

The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at SFC Energy is on 27.03.2024.

The price of SFC Energy at the time of the news was 19,000EUR and was up +1,99 % compared with the previous day.

13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 19,200EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,05 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 14.091,70PKT (+0,75 %).





