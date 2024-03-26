    checkAd

     25  0 Kommentare DEMIRE in Talks with Bondholders for 2019/2024 Bond Restructuring

    DEMIRE is currently in talks with a bondholder group about restructuring its 2019/2024 bond. The group, holding over half of the bond's outstanding nominal amount, is considering a Lock-up Agreement that could extend the term until 2027, increase interest rates, and offer compensation payments. Meanwhile, one group member plans to sell a 20% position of the bond, which DEMIRE is contemplating acquiring. Updates will be provided as per legal obligations.

    Foto: demire AG
    • DEMIRE is in negotiations with a group of bondholders regarding the restructuring of the 2019/2024 bond - The bondholders of the Ad hoc Group hold over 50% of the outstanding nominal amount of the Bond - The Lock-up Agreement may include an extension of the term until December 2027, an increase in the interest rate, and compensation payments for bondholders - One member of the Ad hoc Group intends to sell a position of around 20% of the outstanding nominal amount of the Bond - DEMIRE is considering submitting a bid to acquire the corresponding position - The Company will inform the capital market and the public about further progress in accordance with legal requirements

    The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate is on 25.04.2024.


    Lesen Sie auch

    DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate

    +8,99 %
    +2,02 %
    -2,26 %
    -31,76 %
    -67,14 %
    -83,81 %
    -84,43 %
    -95,27 %
    ISIN:DE000A0XFSF0WKN:A0XFSF






    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS-Feed abonnieren

    Weitere Artikel des Autors

    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    DEMIRE in Talks with Bondholders for 2019/2024 Bond Restructuring DEMIRE is currently in talks with a bondholder group about restructuring its 2019/2024 bond. The group, holding over half of the bond's outstanding nominal amount, is considering a Lock-up Agreement that could extend the term until 2027, increase …