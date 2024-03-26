DEMIRE in Talks with Bondholders for 2019/2024 Bond Restructuring
DEMIRE is currently in talks with a bondholder group about restructuring its 2019/2024 bond. The group, holding over half of the bond's outstanding nominal amount, is considering a Lock-up Agreement that could extend the term until 2027, increase interest rates, and offer compensation payments. Meanwhile, one group member plans to sell a 20% position of the bond, which DEMIRE is contemplating acquiring. Updates will be provided as per legal obligations.
Foto: demire AG
- DEMIRE is in negotiations with a group of bondholders regarding the restructuring of the 2019/2024 bond - The bondholders of the Ad hoc Group hold over 50% of the outstanding nominal amount of the Bond - The Lock-up Agreement may include an extension of the term until December 2027, an increase in the interest rate, and compensation payments for bondholders - One member of the Ad hoc Group intends to sell a position of around 20% of the outstanding nominal amount of the Bond - DEMIRE is considering submitting a bid to acquire the corresponding position - The Company will inform the capital market and the public about further progress in accordance with legal requirements
The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate is on 25.04.2024.
ISIN:DE000A0XFSF0WKN:A0XFSF
