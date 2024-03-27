IMMOFINANZ reported strong operating performance in 2023 with rental income rising by 77.8% to EUR 533.6 million and results of asset management increasing by 85.1% to EUR 418.5 million.

The company's results of operations grew by 84.7% to EUR 285.1 million and FFO 1 rose by 88.4% to EUR 275.3 million.

IMMOFINANZ's property portfolio consisted of 518 properties with a total value of EUR 8.2 billion as of 31 December 2023.

The company's balance sheet remains robust with an equity ratio of 47.3% and net loan-to-value (net LTV) of 42.1%, and cash and cash equivalents amounting to EUR 697.1 million at the end of December 2023.

Despite challenging market conditions, IMMOFINANZ remains optimistic about the future and plans to continue its growth-oriented strategy.

The company's Executive Board and Supervisory Board decided to waive the dividend for the 2023 financial year to strengthen the company's capital base and finance higher-yielding properties.

The next important date, Quarterly report, at Immofinanz is on 28.03.2024.

The price of Immofinanz at the time of the news was 23,350EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.





