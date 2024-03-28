APONTIS PHARMA Forecasts Profitable Growth Surge in 2024
APONTIS PHARMA AG anticipates a profitable surge in 2024, following a successful 2023 where it surpassed its revised sales forecast.
- APONTIS PHARMA AG expects profitable growth in 2024.
- Total sales in 2023 were EUR 37.0 million, exceeding the reduced forecast of EUR 36.1 million.
- EBITDA in 2023 was EUR -7.7 million before restructuring expenses.
- One-off restructuring expenses of EUR 5.6 million were at the lower end of planning.
- The company plans to launch an additional four Single Pill combinations in 2024.
- Sales are expected to increase to EUR 41.7 million in 2024 with a positive EBITDA of EUR 1.8 million.
The price of APONTIS PHARMA at the time of the news was 6,2100EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 6,3900EUR this corresponds to a plus of +2,90 % since publication.
ISIN:DE000A3CMGM5WKN:A3CMGM
