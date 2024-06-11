Munich (ots) - The OTT HydroMet brand Kipp & Zonen, has been innovating and

exceeding the industry standard for irradiance measurement technology since it

was founded in 1830. Today, Kipp & Zonen remains a pioneer for the solar power

industry and as the global market leader in pyranometers.



Today's portfolio (https://www.otthydromet.com/en/products/solar-instruments/all

-solar-instruments?utm_source=google&utm_medium=pr&utm_content=intersolarpr&utm_

campaign=2422_ott_c-solar) , which will be showcased during Intersolar EU at

booth B3.139 (https://calendly.com/experts-ol02/30min?month=2024-06) , includes

best-in-class pyranometers such as the Class A and spectrally flat SMP Series.





The SMP Series is made up of the SMP10, SMP22, and the SMP12. Thesepyranometers, along with sun trackers such as the RaZON+ and SOLYS2, in-houseradiometers, and DustIQ soiling technology can be found globally inutility-scale PV sites with markedly different environments.Throughout Intersolar EU, visitors will get hands-on experience of the Kipp &Zonen product range with creative interactive displays we've developedspecifically for this audience and tradeshow.Get your hands "dirty" at our DustIQ table as you take different amounts of sandto sprinkle or place on working DustIQ's. The drop in readings from just a specof sand will surprise you and put soiling measurement top-of-mind. Plus, whodoesn't want to play with colorful sand?We will also have products from our Lufft brand as we showcase solar PVenvironmental monitoring solutions. Visitors can see and interact with ourMeteorological Station for Solar PV and ask our team of solar PV experts how andwhy customers are integrating full Met Stations (https://cdn.bfldr.com/1XMCM0ZF/as/rqfg4zcgc4kc86vs9rpqjgk/Supporting_Solar_PV_in_Rural_Communities_with_Environmental_Measurement__Monitoring_Solutions) into their site plans.Finally, don't miss our "ask me anything: solar edition." If you're looking fora chance to engage in conversation and ask questions about solar PV withscientists such as Marc Korevaar, who's most recent academic work Modelling ofbifacial photovoltaic farms to evaluate the profitability of East/West verticalconfiguration was published in March 2024, drop by our booth on Wednesday the19.thExpect to learn something new with our team at Intersolar Europe 2024. See youin booth B3.139 from June 19 - 21. For any questions or to schedule a time totalk during Intersolar, please contact our team (https://www.otthydromet.com/en/contact-us?origin=dropdown&c1=contact-us&clickedon=contact-us) . For a previewof the products you can find at our booth, please visit here (https://info.otthydromet.com/Intersolar-2024_en_Landingpage.html?utm_source=google&utm_medium=pr&utm_content=intersolarpr&utm_campaign=2422_ott_c-solar) .Pressekontakt:Carla RomanSolar Marketing Communications+ 31 6 25 51 97 47mailto:carla.roman@otthydromet.comAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/174892/5798468OTS: OTT Hydromet