Meet the Brand Behind the Invention of the First Pyranometer at Intersolar EU Booth B3.139 (FOTO)
Munich (ots) - The OTT HydroMet brand Kipp & Zonen, has been innovating and
exceeding the industry standard for irradiance measurement technology since it
was founded in 1830. Today, Kipp & Zonen remains a pioneer for the solar power
industry and as the global market leader in pyranometers.
Today's portfolio (https://www.otthydromet.com/en/products/solar-instruments/all
-solar-instruments?utm_source=google&utm_medium=pr&utm_content=intersolarpr&utm_
campaign=2422_ott_c-solar) , which will be showcased during Intersolar EU at
booth B3.139 (https://calendly.com/experts-ol02/30min?month=2024-06) , includes
best-in-class pyranometers such as the Class A and spectrally flat SMP Series.
The SMP Series is made up of the SMP10, SMP22, and the SMP12. These
pyranometers, along with sun trackers such as the RaZON+ and SOLYS2, in-house
radiometers, and DustIQ soiling technology can be found globally in
utility-scale PV sites with markedly different environments.
Throughout Intersolar EU, visitors will get hands-on experience of the Kipp &
Zonen product range with creative interactive displays we've developed
specifically for this audience and tradeshow.
Get your hands "dirty" at our DustIQ table as you take different amounts of sand
to sprinkle or place on working DustIQ's. The drop in readings from just a spec
of sand will surprise you and put soiling measurement top-of-mind. Plus, who
doesn't want to play with colorful sand?
We will also have products from our Lufft brand as we showcase solar PV
environmental monitoring solutions. Visitors can see and interact with our
Meteorological Station for Solar PV and ask our team of solar PV experts how and
why customers are integrating full Met Stations (https://cdn.bfldr.com/1XMCM0ZF/
as/rqfg4zcgc4kc86vs9rpqjgk/Supporting_Solar_PV_in_Rural_Communities_with_Environ
mental_Measurement__Monitoring_Solutions) into their site plans.
Finally, don't miss our "ask me anything: solar edition." If you're looking for
a chance to engage in conversation and ask questions about solar PV with
scientists such as Marc Korevaar, who's most recent academic work Modelling of
bifacial photovoltaic farms to evaluate the profitability of East/West vertical
configuration was published in March 2024, drop by our booth on Wednesday the
19.th
Expect to learn something new with our team at Intersolar Europe 2024. See you
in booth B3.139 from June 19 - 21. For any questions or to schedule a time to
talk during Intersolar, please contact our team (https://www.otthydromet.com/en/
contact-us?origin=dropdown&c1=contact-us&clickedon=contact-us) . For a preview
of the products you can find at our booth, please visit here (https://info.otthy
dromet.com/Intersolar-2024_en_Landingpage.html?utm_source=google&utm_medium=pr&u
tm_content=intersolarpr&utm_campaign=2422_ott_c-solar) .
Pressekontakt:
Carla Roman
Solar Marketing Communications
+ 31 6 25 51 97 47
mailto:carla.roman@otthydromet.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/174892/5798468
OTS: OTT Hydromet
