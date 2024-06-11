    checkAd

    Munich (ots) - The OTT HydroMet brand Kipp & Zonen, has been innovating and
    exceeding the industry standard for irradiance measurement technology since it
    was founded in 1830. Today, Kipp & Zonen remains a pioneer for the solar power
    industry and as the global market leader in pyranometers.

    Today's portfolio (https://www.otthydromet.com/en/products/solar-instruments/all
    -solar-instruments?utm_source=google&utm_medium=pr&utm_content=intersolarpr&utm_
    campaign=2422_ott_c-solar) , which will be showcased during Intersolar EU at
    booth B3.139 (https://calendly.com/experts-ol02/30min?month=2024-06) , includes
    best-in-class pyranometers such as the Class A and spectrally flat SMP Series.

    The SMP Series is made up of the SMP10, SMP22, and the SMP12. These
    pyranometers, along with sun trackers such as the RaZON+ and SOLYS2, in-house
    radiometers, and DustIQ soiling technology can be found globally in
    utility-scale PV sites with markedly different environments.

    Throughout Intersolar EU, visitors will get hands-on experience of the Kipp &
    Zonen product range with creative interactive displays we've developed
    specifically for this audience and tradeshow.

    Get your hands "dirty" at our DustIQ table as you take different amounts of sand
    to sprinkle or place on working DustIQ's. The drop in readings from just a spec
    of sand will surprise you and put soiling measurement top-of-mind. Plus, who
    doesn't want to play with colorful sand?

    We will also have products from our Lufft brand as we showcase solar PV
    environmental monitoring solutions. Visitors can see and interact with our
    Meteorological Station for Solar PV and ask our team of solar PV experts how and
    why customers are integrating full Met Stations (https://cdn.bfldr.com/1XMCM0ZF/
    as/rqfg4zcgc4kc86vs9rpqjgk/Supporting_Solar_PV_in_Rural_Communities_with_Environ
    mental_Measurement__Monitoring_Solutions) into their site plans.

    Finally, don't miss our "ask me anything: solar edition." If you're looking for
    a chance to engage in conversation and ask questions about solar PV with
    scientists such as Marc Korevaar, who's most recent academic work Modelling of
    bifacial photovoltaic farms to evaluate the profitability of East/West vertical
    configuration was published in March 2024, drop by our booth on Wednesday the
    19.th

    Expect to learn something new with our team at Intersolar Europe 2024. See you
    in booth B3.139 from June 19 - 21. For any questions or to schedule a time to
    talk during Intersolar, please contact our team (https://www.otthydromet.com/en/
    contact-us?origin=dropdown&c1=contact-us&clickedon=contact-us) . For a preview
    of the products you can find at our booth, please visit here (https://info.otthy
    dromet.com/Intersolar-2024_en_Landingpage.html?utm_source=google&utm_medium=pr&u
    tm_content=intersolarpr&utm_campaign=2422_ott_c-solar) .

    Pressekontakt:

    Carla Roman
    Solar Marketing Communications
    + 31 6 25 51 97 47
    mailto:carla.roman@otthydromet.com

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/174892/5798468
    OTS: OTT Hydromet



