AMAG Austria Metall Shines in 2024 Despite Tough Market Conditions

AMAG Austria Metall AG reported solid revenue and earnings figures for the first three quarters of 2024, despite a challenging economic environment.

Revenues for Q1-Q3/2024 were EUR 1,078.7 million, slightly down from EUR 1,142.8 million in the same period of 2023.

EBITDA for the first three quarters of 2024 was EUR 147.6 million, reflecting a decrease from EUR 166.0 million in Q1-Q3/2023.

Net income after taxes for Q1-Q3/2024 was EUR 54.3 million, compared to EUR 69.7 million in the same period of the previous year.

The company confirmed its EBITDA forecast range of EUR 160 million to EUR 180 million for the 2024 financial year, with the upper limit dependent on valuation effects.

AMAG's shipment volumes decreased slightly to 323,300 tonnes in the first nine months of 2024, compared to 327,700 tonnes in the same period of 2023.

The next important date, Quarterly report, at AMAG Austria Metall is on 30.10.2024.

The price of AMAG Austria Metall at the time of the news was 24,500EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.





