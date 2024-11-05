Schweizer Electronic AG: 2024 Forecast Update Sparks Investor Interest

Schweizer Electronic AG has adjusted its revenue forecast for the 2024 financial year to the lower end of the range, expecting between 140 to 150 million EUR.

The company reported a revenue growth of 7.8% in the first nine months of 2024.

Due to a difficult economic situation, PCB manufacturers in Europe and Asia are underutilized, leading to increased price pressure on PCB products.

The Executive Board now expects EBITDA to be between 0 and 2 million EUR, down from a previous forecast of 2 to 5 million EUR.

The equity ratio forecast has also been revised to between 15 and 20 percent, previously estimated at 20 to 25 percent.

The financial results for the first nine months of 2024 will be announced on November 8, 2024.

The price of Schweizer Electronic at the time of the news was 3,7000EUR and was down -1,60 % compared with the previous day.





