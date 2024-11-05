Schweizer Electronic AG: 2024 Forecast Update Sparks Investor Interest
Facing economic headwinds, Schweizer Electronic AG has revised its 2024 revenue forecast downward, reflecting industry-wide challenges and price pressures in the PCB market.
Foto: Schweizer Electronic AG
- Schweizer Electronic AG has adjusted its revenue forecast for the 2024 financial year to the lower end of the range, expecting between 140 to 150 million EUR.
- The company reported a revenue growth of 7.8% in the first nine months of 2024.
- Due to a difficult economic situation, PCB manufacturers in Europe and Asia are underutilized, leading to increased price pressure on PCB products.
- The Executive Board now expects EBITDA to be between 0 and 2 million EUR, down from a previous forecast of 2 to 5 million EUR.
- The equity ratio forecast has also been revised to between 15 and 20 percent, previously estimated at 20 to 25 percent.
- The financial results for the first nine months of 2024 will be announced on November 8, 2024.
The price of Schweizer Electronic at the time of the news was 3,7000EUR and was down -1,60 % compared with the previous
day.
-1,05 %
+3,30 %
-4,08 %
-23,58 %
-47,19 %
-61,79 %
-73,14 %
-85,36 %
-62,40 %
ISIN:DE0005156236WKN:515623
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
