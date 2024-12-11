Commerzbank's 2025 SREP Capital Needs Steady, MDA Buffer Comfortable

Commerzbank's Pillar 2 capital requirement (P2R) remains unchanged at 2.25% for 2025.

The additional own funds requirement for the leverage ratio (SREP P2R-LR) is also unchanged at 0.1%.

The Maximum Distributable Amount (MDA) threshold for Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) is set at 10.31% of risk-weighted assets (RWA).

As of September 2024, Commerzbank's CET1 ratio is 14.82%, significantly above the MDA threshold.

Commerzbank aims for a CET1 ratio of 13.5% as part of its strategic plans until 2027.

The bank is a leading financial institution in Germany, serving around 25,500 corporate clients and managing over €400 billion in assets.

The next important date, "Balance Sheet Press Conference 2025 / Result Q4 2024", at Commerzbank is on 13.02.2025.

The price of Commerzbank at the time of the news was 15,085EUR and was down -0,59 % compared with the previous day.

16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 15,045EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,27 % since publication.

At this time, the index DAX was at 20.329,50PKT (+0,07 %).





