Commerzbank's 2025 SREP Capital Needs Steady, MDA Buffer Comfortable
Commerzbank maintains a steady course with its capital requirements, ensuring financial stability while aiming for strategic growth. With a robust CET1 ratio, the bank continues to lead in Germany's financial sector.
Foto: Frank Rumpenhorst - dpa
- Commerzbank's Pillar 2 capital requirement (P2R) remains unchanged at 2.25% for 2025.
- The additional own funds requirement for the leverage ratio (SREP P2R-LR) is also unchanged at 0.1%.
- The Maximum Distributable Amount (MDA) threshold for Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) is set at 10.31% of risk-weighted assets (RWA).
- As of September 2024, Commerzbank's CET1 ratio is 14.82%, significantly above the MDA threshold.
- Commerzbank aims for a CET1 ratio of 13.5% as part of its strategic plans until 2027.
- The bank is a leading financial institution in Germany, serving around 25,500 corporate clients and managing over €400 billion in assets.
