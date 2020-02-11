Gazprom Abstufung
Dmitry Loukashov, Analyst von VTB Capital, stuft die Aktie des weltgrößten Erdgasproduzenten Gazprom OAO (ISIN: US3682872078, WKN: 903276, Ticker-Symbol: GAZ, Nasdaq OTC-Symbol: OGZPY) von "hold" auf "sell" herab. Das Kursziel laute 198,07 RUB (russische Rubel). [mehr]
