 

Giyani Announces Grant of Stock Options and Appointment of Investor Relations Consultants

OAKVILLE, Ontario, Sept. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Giyani Metals Corp. (TSXV:EMM, GR:A2DUU8) ("Giyani" or the "Company") announces the granting of options, the appointment of Dig Media Inc. dba Investing News Network (“INN”), and the signing of a services agreement with Hybrid Financial Ltd. (“Hybrid”).

Grant of Options

Giyani has granted an aggregate of 2,100,000 stock options (each an "Option") to certain directors, officers, and consultants of the Company in accordance with the Company's current stock option plan. Each Option is exercisable into one common share (a "Share") of the Company at a price of $0.185 per Share for a period of five years from the date of grant, being today. A total of 1,400,000 Options vest immediately with the remaining 700,000 vesting over a two-year period.

Appointment of INN

The Company has entered into an advertising and investor awareness campaign with INN. INN is a private company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, dedicated to providing independent news and education to investors since 2007. For a 12-month term of the agreement, INN will provide advertising services to Giyani to increase its awareness. INN does not provide investor relations or market making services as defined by TSXV policies. The cost of the campaign is $58,000. INN currently holds 464,000 Shares in Giyani.

Hybrid Financial Services Agreement

The Company has also signed a services agreement with Hybrid, a Canadian based financial and marketing company. Hybrid will assist Giyani with all aspects of its marketing strategy and will provide, amongst others, services such as brand awareness and distribution. Giyani will compensate Hybrid at a flat basic fee of $15,000 per month for a minimum of 6 months. Hybrid currently holds 1,050,000 Shares in Giyani.

About Giyani

Giyani Metals Corp. is a mineral resource company focused on the development of its K.Hill, Lobatse & Otse manganese oxide projects in the Kanye Basin, Botswana, Africa. The Company's flagship K.Hill project is a near-surface deposit currently going through a feasibility study to produce high-purity electrolytic manganese metal and manganese sulphate, both key cathode ingredients for batteries in the expanding electric vehicle (EV) market.

Additional information and corporate documents may be found on www.sedar.com and on Giyani Metals Corp. Website: https://giyanimetals.com/.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Giyani Metals Corp.

Robin Birchall, CEO

Contact:
Giyani Metals Corporation

Robin Birchall
CEO, Director
+447711313019
rbirchall@giyanimetals.com

Thomas Horton
VP, Business Development
+447866913207
thorton@giyanimetals.com

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

The securities described herein have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and accordingly, may not be offered or sold to, or for the account or benefit of, persons in the United States or "U.S. persons," as such term is defined in Regulation S promulgated under the U.S. Securities Act ("U.S. Persons"), except in compliance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities requirements or pursuant to exemptions therefrom. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the Company's securities to, or for the account of benefit of, persons in the United States or U.S. Persons.

GIYANI METALS CORP.
1155 North Service Road West, Unit 11
Oakville, Ontario L6M 3E3
www.giyanimetals.com TSXV:EMM


