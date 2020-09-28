 

EY Blockchain Analyzer features newly enhanced Explorer & Visualizer solution to investigate on-chain data

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
28.09.2020   

- Facilitates analysis of blockchain activities such as cryptocurrency transactions

- Designed to support management of legal, compliance and fraud risks

- Beta version available free for individual use on blockchain.ey.com

LONDON, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EY today announced the availability of a new Explorer & Visualizer solution, an expansion of the EY Blockchain Analyzer product suite, beta version available free for individual use and soon to be available as-a-service on blockchain.ey.com. The Explorer & Visualizer solution integrates search functionality with visualization technology, allowing users to explore, track and analyze in-depth patterns and trends for on-chain data which could support management of legal, compliance and fraud risks.

The Explorer & Visualizer solution makes it possible for internal audit teams and forensics accountants to search for specific transactions, addresses and blocks to gather relevant information. The initial release supports Bitcoin, with subsequent releases to support Ethereum planned.

Andrew Gordon, EY Global Forensic & Integrity Services Leader, says:

"As blockchain-enabled transactions continue to gain momentum, organizations require state-of-the-art technology to deliver confidence in financial reporting, and identification of trends and anomalies in operational activity and performance. The Explorer & Visualizer solution allows management to build these capabilities by analyzing blockchain data to highlight potential outliers including fraudulent red-flag activities."

Paul Brody, EY Global Blockchain Leader, says:

"The Explorer & Visualizer solution is the second product to launch on blockchain.ey.com alongside the EY Smart Contract & Token Review service. The goal is to provide a simplified and integrated platform for enterprises to review and analyze secure, reliable business transactions on public and private blockchains. The Explorer & Visualizer solution will be integrated with upcoming releases of EY OpsChain, allowing enterprises to enter into a blockchain contract, execute transactions and track the movement of payments, capital assets and supply chain operations from a single viewpoint."

To access the Explorer & Visualizer solution via the EY Blockchain Analyzer product suite, click here.

About EY
EY is a global leader in assurance, tax, transaction and advisory services. The insights and quality services we deliver help build trust and confidence in the capital markets and in economies the world over. We develop outstanding leaders who team to deliver on our promises to all of our stakeholders. In so doing, we play a critical role in building a better working world for our people, for our clients and for our communities.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation is available via ey.com/privacy. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.

This news release has been issued by EYGM Limited, a member of the global EY organization that also does not provide any services to clients.

Media Contact: Joanna Hardy, Joanna.C.Hardy@ey.com

