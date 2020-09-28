Genentech Presents New 2-Year Data for Evrysdi (risdiplam) in Infants With Type 1 Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA)

Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY), today announced new 2-year data from Part 1 of the pivotal FIREFISH study of Evrysdi (risdiplam) in infants aged 2-7 months with symptomatic Type 1 spinal muscular atrophy (SMA). The 2-year results in infants treated with the therapeutic dose of Evrysdi (17/21) showed that they continued to improve and achieve motor milestones.

This exploratory analysis showed that an estimated 88% of infants were alive and required no permanent ventilation at two years. In addition, at two years, 59% (10/17 vs. 7/17 at 1-year) of infants were able to sit without support for at least 5 seconds, assessed by the Gross Motor Scale of the Bayley Scales of Infant and Toddler Development – Third Edition (BSID-III). Sixty-five percent (11/17 vs. 9/17 at 1-year) had maintained upright head control, 29% (5/17 vs. 2/17 at 1-year) could turn themselves over and 30% (5/17 vs. 1/17 at 1-year) were able to stand either supporting weight or with support. After two years of treatment with Evrysdi, 71% (12/17 vs. 10/17 at 1-year) of infants achieved a CHOP-INTEND* score of 40 points or more and all infants increased their score from month 12 to month 24. Of the infants alive at two years (n=14), 100% maintained the ability to swallow and 93% (13/14) were able to feed orally. Safety for Evrysdi in the FIREFISH study was consistent with its previously reported safety profile and no new safety signals were identified. The most common adverse events (n=21) included fever (pyrexia; 71%), upper respiratory tract infection (52%), cough (33%), vomiting (33%), diarrhea (29%) and respiratory tract infection (29%). The most serious adverse event that occurred in 24% of infants was pneumonia.

“We are highly encouraged by the results we are seeing in the second year of treatment with Evrysdi,” said Levi Garraway, M.D., Ph.D., chief medical officer and head of Global Product Development. “These results build on the efficacy and safety demonstrated by Evrysdi in pivotal trials, and we look forward to continued assessments of both survival and motor function during long-term follow up for this first-of-its-kind treatment.”

At the time of the analysis, the youngest infant was 28.4 months and the oldest was 45.1 months of age. The median age at enrollment was 6.3 months. Of the 17 infants treated with the therapeutic dose, two experienced fatal complications of their disease at 8 and 13 months of treatment and one infant was withdrawn from the study and sadly died 3.5 months later. None of these were attributed by the investigator as related to Evrysdi.