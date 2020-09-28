BET announced that legal thriller “SACRIFICE” starring Paula Patton (“Precious,” “Traffik”) has been picked up to series. The movie, which served as a back-door pilot, launched on BET+ in December 2019 and was the first original film on the streaming service. “SACRIFICE” takes place in Los Angeles following Daniella Hernandez (Patton), a highly sought-after entertainment lawyer, as she navigates the nefarious lives of her rich and famous clients. Patton will resume her role in the 10-episode series, accompanied by returning cast members Marques Houston, James Trevena Brown, Veronika Bozeman, Altonio Jackson, Liliana Montenegro, Michael Toland, and Nelson Bonilla . “SACRIFICE” marks the first film made to series from executive producers Chris Stokes and Marques Houston for Footage Films.

BET+ LEGAL THRILLER “SACRIFICE” STARRING PAULA PATTON PICKED UP TO SERIES (Photo: Business Wire)

“I am excited to reprise the role of Daniella Hernandez, her strength and ability to overcome incredible challenges is inspiring, and I am grateful for the opportunity to continue working with BET,” said Paula Patton. “It is a wonderful experience to work with our cast and crew to create characters and stories that entertain and move people.”

“We’re thrilled to expand our hit movie, Sacrifice, into a compelling new original series,” said Traci Blackwell, Executive Vice President, Scripted Programming, BET. "We look forward to working with Footage Films, Paula, and the talented multicultural cast again and joining forces with acclaimed executive producer Kevin Arkadie, in providing viewers with more of the fresh and engaging storytelling they expect from our brand.”

“Sacrifice takes an in-depth look at the entertainment business in a way that no television show ever has, by capturing the glamorous yet mysterious sides of the music industry from the perspective of an entertainment attorney. The suspense and excitement will have you on the edge of your seat in every episode,” said Chris Stokes, Chairman, Footage Films. “When I created the show, the only woman I could see playing the role of Daniella was Paula Patton. Sacrifice’s big cliffhangers, coupled with incredible acting, is sure to keep viewers completely locked in!”