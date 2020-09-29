 

Coastal Financial Corporation earns Piper Sandler Sm-All Stars Class of 2020 award

EVERETT, Wash., Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coastal Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: CCB), the parent company of Coastal Community Bank, has been named to the Piper Sandler Bank & Thrift Sm-All Class of 2020.

This award puts Coastal among an elite group of small-cap banks and thrifts in the U.S and is presented as a testament to its hard work and successful management of the business. Coastal scored well versus its peers based on several key metrics, including growth trends, profitability, asset quality, and capital.

“To earn the Piper Sandler Sm-All Star award for a second year is a huge honor,” said Eric Sprink, President & CEO, Coastal Financial Corporation. “As we all know, this year has been challenging. Our employees are essential workers and they have gone above and beyond adjusting to this new working environment and putting in long hours to support our PPP customers. This award recognizes the hard work and dedication of our board and staff at all levels.”

Piper Sandler is an investment banking firm and broker-dealer focused on the financial services sector.

About Coastal Financial Corporation
Coastal Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: CCB) (the “Company”), is an Everett, Washington based bank holding company with Coastal Community Bank (the “Bank”), a full-service commercial bank, as its sole wholly-owned banking subsidiary. The Bank operates through its 15 branches in Snohomish, Island, and King Counties, the Internet and its mobile banking application. To learn more about Coastal Community Bank visit www.coastalbank.com. 

CONTACT: Contact:
Joel Edwards
EVP, Chief Financial Officer
425.357.3687
jedwards@coastalbank.com

