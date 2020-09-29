Ballard Power-Aktie Mahle-Kooperation plus Versechsfachung der Kapazitäten - Rockt vor dem heutigen Investorentag
29.09.2020 - Ballard PowerSystems Inc. (ISIN: CA0585861085) hat erkannt, dasse in Multimilliardenmarkt zur Verteilung ansteht und man groß planen muss, wenn man vorne mitspielen will. PASSEND DAZU KAPAZITÄTSAUSBAU UND KOOPERATION MIT MAHLE: Beginnend mit dem Kapazitätsausbau: Im Vorfeld des heute stattfindenden “Investor and Analyst Day 2020” teilte Ballard gestern mit, seine Produktionskapazitäten am Hauptsitz in Vancouver ab 2021 um das Sechfache zu steigern für eine der Basiskomponenten jeder Brennstoffzelle: MEA oder "Membran Elektroden Einheit". Hierdurch wird der Vancouver-Standort die weltweit größte MEA-Produktionsstätte für Brennstoffzellen in Gewerbefahrzeugen. Kapazität wird 6 Millionen MEA's erreichen - ergibt 1,66 GW Produktionskapazität für Brennstoffzellen.
“We embarked on a strategic investment to expand MEA manufacturing capacity approximately 18-months ago in preparation for expected growth in the demand for fuel cell engines to power Heavy- and Medium-Duty Motive applications, including bus, truck, train and marine vessels,” sagt Jyoti Sidhu, Ballard Vice President of Operations. “With completion of this expansion program planned for early 2021, we will be providing a review of our production capacity expansion, including a video overview, during our upcoming virtual Investor and Analyst Day 2020 on September 29th.”
Jyoti Sidhu ergänzt: “We have focused on achieving our operational excellence plan as we significantly expand production capacity. In addition to the increased MEA production capability, we are simultaneously expanding our capacity for fuel cell stacks and assembly of complete modules, or engines, in Vancouver by a similar factor of 6-times.”
Dr. Lee Sweetland, Ballard Director of Advanced Manufacturing fügt hinzu, “Capacity expansion is being enabled in part through investment in advanced manufacturing technology, together with the extensive use of automation and in-line quality control to drive high yields for product assembly. We are also integrating systems, from the supply chain throughout our manufacturing process, including a Manufacturing Execution System to enhance available data and streamline production.”
