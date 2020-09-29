Molina Healthcare to Acquire Affinity Health Plan

Affinity is a Medicaid managed care organization serving members in New York City, Westchester, Orange, Nassau, Suffolk, and Rockland counties in New York. It has a 35 year history of supporting Medicaid managed care populations and has long demonstrated a deep commitment to the communities it serves. As of August 31, 2020, Affinity served approximately 284,000 Medicaid members. Affinity’s premium revenue for the trailing twelve months ended July 31, 2020, was approximately $1.3 billion.

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: MOH) (“Molina”) announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire substantially all of the assets of Affinity Health Plan (“Affinity”). The purchase price for the transaction is approximately $380 million, net of expected tax benefits and inclusive of an amount representing Molina’s target allocation of required regulatory capital. Molina intends to fund the purchase with cash on hand.

“The addition of Affinity is yet another important marker in activating our growth strategy, and is a perfect product line and geographic fit. We believe Molina’s strengths, including its strong balance sheet and demonstrated operating capabilities, will allow us to strengthen the financial base of Affinity and improve the business’s cost structure and operating margins,” said Joe Zubretsky, president and chief executive officer of Molina.

Mr. Zubretsky continued, “The acquisition of Affinity provides us with a stable base of membership and revenue and will deepen Molina’s service offerings in New York, allowing us to meet the needs of hundreds of thousands of additional Medicaid members. The transaction provides added stability to Affinity’s Medicaid members and its state partner during this critical time.”

The net purchase price of approximately $380 million represents less than 30% of premium revenues for the twelve months ended July 31, 2020, and the transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to adjusted earnings per share. The transaction is subject to receipt of applicable federal and state regulatory approvals, and satisfaction of other customary closing conditions. It is expected to close in the second quarter of 2021.

Advisors

Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. acted as financial advisor, and Milbank LLP, Ropes & Gray LLP, and Latham & Watkins LLP served as legal advisors to Molina.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 company, provides managed health care services under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. Through its locally operated health plans, Molina Healthcare served approximately 3.6 million members as of June 30, 2020. For more information about Molina Healthcare, please visit molinahealthcare.com.