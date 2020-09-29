 

Annovis Bio Demonstrates Improved Axonal Transport in Nerve Cells and Brain of Down Syndrome Mice, an Animal Model of Alzheimer’s Disease

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.09.2020, 12:45  |  96   |   |   

Manuscript Published in Alzheimer's & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer’s Association

Study adds further validation that Annovis’ lead compound is the only drug to improve axonal transport, the information highway of the nerve cell

BERWYN, Pa., Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Annovis Bio Inc. (NYSE American: ANVS), a clinical-stage drug platform company addressing Alzheimer’s disease (AD), Parkinson’s disease (PD) and other neurodegenerative diseases, today announced the publication of peer-reviewed data demonstrating the ability of its lead candidate, ANVS401, also known as Posiphen, to improve axonal transport, the information highway of nerve cells. The publication, “Targeting increased levels of APP in Down syndrome: Posiphen-mediated reductions in APP and its products reverse endosomal phenotypes in the Ts65Dn mouse model,” was published in Alzheimer’s & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer’s Association. The study was conducted at the University of California San Diego’s Department of Neurosciences in Dr. William Mobley's lab at UCSD. Professor Mobley, MD, PhD. is Distinguished Professor, Department of Neurosciences, and the Florence Riford Chair for Alzheimer's Research. He is an expert on Down Syndrome and axonal transport.   

Alzheimer's Disease and Down Syndrome share several characteristics, including high levels of neurotoxic proteins; specifically, amyloid precursor protein (APP), its C-terminal fragment, phospho-tau and alpha-synuclein. High levels of these proteins impair the transport of vesicles carrying neurotrophic factors. The resulting AD pathology is driven by compromised transport of neurotrophic signals. Treatment of Down Syndrome mice with ANVS401 normalized levels of neurotoxic proteins and reversed deficits in axonal transport, regulated brain homeostasis, lowered inflammation, and normalized mouse behavior.

“This is another important step forward for our unique approach to treating neurodegeneration, and we are thrilled to have our manuscript published in the very prestigious journal Alzheimer’s & Dementia,” commented Maria Maccecchini, Ph.D., Founder and CEO of Annovis Bio. “This paper supports the basic hypothesis of the efficacy of our drug. ANVS401 lowered levels of neurotoxic proteins, normalized axonal transport, lowered inflammation, and led to normal mouse behavior. We are very thankful to Professor Mobley for his help, support, and work in demonstrating the importance of axonal transport in neurodegenerative diseases. The study proved that our drug normalized axonal transport in nerve cells in the brain and body of mice. This is highly significant as it adds to our body of data that shows our lead compound is the only drug to improve axonal transport, the information highway of the nerve cell, by attacking multiple neurotoxic proteins."

Seite 1 von 2
Annovis Bio Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
“Looking the Part”: Beyond Tobacco Pack Re-Designed to Align with Tobacco Industry Offerings
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Perseus Mining Acquires Bagoé Gold Project
Sorrento Releases Preclinical Data for STI-1499 (COVI-Guard) and STI-2020 (COVI-AMG), Potent ...
Integra LifeSciences Announces Definitive Agreement to Divest its Extremity Orthopedics Business to ...
Gold Lion Files Preliminary Short Form Prospectus in Connection with Unit Offering by Eight Capital
Millrock Reports Update on Drilling, 64North Gold Project, Alaska
Sun Communities, Inc. to Acquire Safe Harbor Marinas, LLC for $2.1 Billion
Beyond Meat To Expand Walmart Distribution
Nokia signs 5G deal to become BT’s largest infrastructure partner
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
CytoDyn’s Phase 2 Study of Leronlimab for Mild-to-Moderate COVID-19 Selected for Oral ...
Euro Manganese Addresses Trading Halt on ASX for Non-Australian Shareholders and Investors
“The Launch Roadmap Starts Here”: Taat Receives Approximately 3.2 Tons of Beyond Tobacco Base Material to Prepare for Manufacturing
Generex Biotechnology Subsidiary NuGenHealth Contracts with Paradise Valley Family Medicine to ...
“Looking the Part”: Beyond Tobacco Pack Re-Designed to Align with Tobacco Industry Offerings
Mindleap Health Announces The Launch of The World’s First Telehealth Platform For Psychedelic ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
Marel agrees to acquire TREIF, a German food cutting technology provider
U.K. MHRA Grants Meeting to CytoDyn to Discuss Fast Track Approval of Leronlimab for COVID-19 ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.09.20
Annovis Bio Interview to Air on Bloomberg International on the RedChip Money Report
01.09.20
Annovis Bio Begins Treatment of First Patients in its Phase 2a Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s Trial

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:26 Uhr
10
ANVS (Mkap $31 M) Interessanter Alzheimer & Parkinson Play