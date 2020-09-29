Annovis Bio Demonstrates Improved Axonal Transport in Nerve Cells and Brain of Down Syndrome Mice, an Animal Model of Alzheimer’s Disease

BERWYN, Pa., Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Annovis Bio Inc. (NYSE American: ANVS), a clinical-stage drug platform company addressing Alzheimer’s disease (AD), Parkinson’s disease (PD) and other neurodegenerative diseases, today announced the publication of peer-reviewed data demonstrating the ability of its lead candidate, ANVS401, also known as Posiphen, to improve axonal transport, the information highway of nerve cells. The publication, “Targeting increased levels of APP in Down syndrome: Posiphen-mediated reductions in APP and its products reverse endosomal phenotypes in the Ts65Dn mouse model,” was published in Alzheimer’s & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer’s Association. The study was conducted at the University of California San Diego’s Department of Neurosciences in Dr. William Mobley's lab at UCSD. Professor Mobley, MD, PhD. is Distinguished Professor, Department of Neurosciences, and the Florence Riford Chair for Alzheimer's Research. He is an expert on Down Syndrome and axonal transport.

Alzheimer's Disease and Down Syndrome share several characteristics, including high levels of neurotoxic proteins; specifically, amyloid precursor protein (APP), its C-terminal fragment, phospho-tau and alpha-synuclein. High levels of these proteins impair the transport of vesicles carrying neurotrophic factors. The resulting AD pathology is driven by compromised transport of neurotrophic signals. Treatment of Down Syndrome mice with ANVS401 normalized levels of neurotoxic proteins and reversed deficits in axonal transport, regulated brain homeostasis, lowered inflammation, and normalized mouse behavior.

“This is another important step forward for our unique approach to treating neurodegeneration, and we are thrilled to have our manuscript published in the very prestigious journal Alzheimer’s & Dementia,” commented Maria Maccecchini, Ph.D., Founder and CEO of Annovis Bio. “This paper supports the basic hypothesis of the efficacy of our drug. ANVS401 lowered levels of neurotoxic proteins, normalized axonal transport, lowered inflammation, and led to normal mouse behavior. We are very thankful to Professor Mobley for his help, support, and work in demonstrating the importance of axonal transport in neurodegenerative diseases. The study proved that our drug normalized axonal transport in nerve cells in the brain and body of mice. This is highly significant as it adds to our body of data that shows our lead compound is the only drug to improve axonal transport, the information highway of the nerve cell, by attacking multiple neurotoxic proteins."