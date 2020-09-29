 

STMicroelectronics Raises Performance and Value for Smart, Connected Devices with Even Faster STM32H7 Microcontrollers

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.09.2020, 15:00  |  77   |   |   

STMicroelectronics Raises Performance and Value for Smart, Connected Devices with Even Faster STM32H7 Microcontrollers

  • Industry’s first Arm Cortex-M7-core, embedded-Flash MCUs running at 550 MHz core speed
  • Scalable architecture with state-of-the-art cyber protection
  • Feature-rich and functional-safety ready

Geneva, September 29, 2020 – STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, has revealed record-breaking STM32* microcontrollers (MCUs) with embedded Flash that bring high-end features such as rich graphics, AI, and state-of-the-art cyber-protection to cost-sensitive new products.


The new STM32H7 MCUs build on the Arm Cortex-M7 core and operate at 550 MHz, the fastest core speed in the market among MCUs that integrate Flash storage on-chip to run deeply embedded applications. These single-core devices, which are available with up to 1 Mbyte of Flash, deliver increased performance with affordability for cost-conscious applications.


At the same time, the devices can interact with off-chip storage while ensuring full execution performance and security. Their benchmark performance figures of 2778 CoreMark1 and 1177 DMIPS are realized whether working from internal or external memory, aided by features such as the Flexible Memory Controller (FMC) and Octal SPI memory interface. This lets designers tackle memory-hungry applications, such as high-resolution, full-color graphics and video that demand a large frame buffer, to create new products that deliver more sophisticated and immersive user experiences.


Further assisting the creation of full-color user interfaces, the TouchGFX graphic framework STM32Cube Expansion Package (X-CUBE-TOUCHGFX) and TouchGFX Designer programming tool are available free of charge.


Advanced features powered by AI technology can be developed thanks to STM32Cube ecosystem and STM32Cube.AI (X-CUBE-AI) to port neural networks and leverage computer vision through the parallel camera interface. By connecting the STM32H7 to one or multiple sensors, condition monitoring and other machine learning techniques will also help bringing added value to the STM32-based product.


As part of the STM32Trust security suite, cyber-protection is enhanced with support for on-the-fly decryption (OTFDEC) and secure firmware install (SFI). OTFDEC enables encrypted code to be executed from external memory. SFI lets OEMs order standard products anywhere in the world, to be programmed only with encrypted code. These two solutions effectively safeguard OEM intellectual property in Flash memory. Out-of-the-box security features include support for secure boot, symmetric (by hardware or software library) encryption, and cryptographic key provisioning. Asymmetric encryption (by software library) is also available. Cryptographic processing is handled with a true random number generator, hardware acceleration for AES-128, AES-192 and AES-256 encryption, and support for GCM and CCM2, Triple DES, and hash (MD5, SHA-1 and SHA-2) algorithms.

Seite 1 von 5
STMicroelectronics Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
“Looking the Part”: Beyond Tobacco Pack Re-Designed to Align with Tobacco Industry Offerings
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Perseus Mining Acquires Bagoé Gold Project
Sorrento Releases Preclinical Data for STI-1499 (COVI-Guard) and STI-2020 (COVI-AMG), Potent ...
Integra LifeSciences Announces Definitive Agreement to Divest its Extremity Orthopedics Business to ...
Sun Communities, Inc. to Acquire Safe Harbor Marinas, LLC for $2.1 Billion
Millrock Reports Update on Drilling, 64North Gold Project, Alaska
Beyond Meat To Expand Walmart Distribution
Nokia signs 5G deal to become BT’s largest infrastructure partner
Stria Lithium Announces Reverse Takeover with Grafoid Inc. and Announces Changes to Executive ...
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
CytoDyn’s Phase 2 Study of Leronlimab for Mild-to-Moderate COVID-19 Selected for Oral ...
Euro Manganese Addresses Trading Halt on ASX for Non-Australian Shareholders and Investors
“The Launch Roadmap Starts Here”: Taat Receives Approximately 3.2 Tons of Beyond Tobacco Base Material to Prepare for Manufacturing
Generex Biotechnology Subsidiary NuGenHealth Contracts with Paradise Valley Family Medicine to ...
“Looking the Part”: Beyond Tobacco Pack Re-Designed to Align with Tobacco Industry Offerings
Mindleap Health Announces The Launch of The World’s First Telehealth Platform For Psychedelic ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
Marel agrees to acquire TREIF, a German food cutting technology provider
U.K. MHRA Grants Meeting to CytoDyn to Discuss Fast Track Approval of Leronlimab for COVID-19 ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.09.20
STMicroelectronics Updates on Supervisory Board Decision On Dividend
22.09.20
UBS belässt STMicro auf 'Buy'
16.09.20
UBS belässt STMicro auf 'Buy'
16.09.20
CREDIT SUISSE belässt STMicro auf 'Outperform'
15.09.20
GOLDMAN SACHS belässt STMicro auf 'Sell'
15.09.20
CREDIT SUISSE belässt STMicro auf 'Outperform'
10.09.20
JPMORGAN belässt STMicro auf 'Neutral'
10.09.20
ODDO BHF stuft STMicro auf 'Buy'
03.09.20
Kreise: China will angesichts US-Sanktionen heimische Chipindustrie unterstützen
03.09.20
JPMORGAN belässt STMicro auf 'Neutral'

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.02.20
1
IoT Aktien mit Zukunftspotential
24.10.19
9
STMicroelectronics