BCB Bank Names David Garcia As Chief Lending Officer And Promotes Vince Davis To Business Development Manager

BAYONNE, N.J., Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thomas Coughlin, President and Chief Executive Officer of BCB Bank and its parent, BCB Bancorp, is pleased to announce the hiring of David Garcia as Senior Vice President and Chief Lending Officer and the promotion of Vince Davis to Vice President and Business Development Manager.

Senior Vice President Garcia will be responsible for overseeing BCB Bank’s Lending Division, with a focus on commercial lending and credit risk management function. He comes to BCB with more than 25 years in the finance industry, serving at both community banks and investment banks. Prior to joining BCB he spent 11 years with Oritani Bank (since merged with Valley National Bank), most recently as Executive Vice President of the bank’s private REIT, Oritani Asset Corp., as well as Managing Director of Oritani Finance Co. His tenure enabled the expansion of the bank’s lending platform to encompass 5 contiguous states.   Prior to that, he served at UBS Investment Bank in the Global Commercial Real Estate/CMBS Group for nearly a decade, most recently as a Director leading the proprietary acquisition of credit-tenant assets nationwide. Before working at UBS, Garcia served as Associate Director within the real estate finance group at Daiwa Securities.

“David brings to BCB Bank extensive experience and insight in the lending arena at a time when Community Banks are playing a vital role in the state’s economic recovery,” Coughlin said. “Many of our customers have experienced a financial blow due to the pandemic and look to us for stability. David’s background will prove invaluable for BCB as we move forward to fill the needs of our customers.”

Garcia holds a bachelor of science degree from Dominican College and a master’s of business administration from Fairleigh Dickinson University. He is the 2019-2021 Chairman of the Real Estate Board of New York Finance Committee and is active in a number of industry organizations.

Vice President Davis will spearhead BCB Bank’s business development strategies in all markets, with a focus on developing relationships and identifying the business needs of the bank’s existing and prospective customers. With 35 years of experience in the financial services sector, Davis has been with BCB Bank since 2015, when he joined the bank as Branch Manager and Business Development Officer of the bank’s Monroe branch. Prior to that, he served in various management or sales positions for Shearson Lehman, Bankers Trust, Vanguard, Wells Fargo and Sallie Mae.

“Vince has been instrumental in helping BCB Bank expand and support both the consumer and commercial markets within the Monroe area,” Coughlin said. “In addition to his business acumen, his commitment to supporting and volunteering at local community organizations aligns with the BCB Bank’s focus on community commitments.”

Vince Davis serves as a board member for Jewish Family Services, Spotswood Education Foundation, Spotswood Planning Committee, Central New Jersey Regional Chamber of Commerce and Breadwinners Networking group. He also volunteers at and/or supports local senior centers, PTAs, youth organizations and food pantries and recently was recipient of services awards from Special Strides and Jewish Family Services. He holds a degree from Earlham College in business management/economics.

About BCB Bank
Established in 2000 and headquartered in Bayonne, NJ, BCB Bank is the wholly-owned subsidiary of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCBP). The bank has 31 branch offices in Bayonne, Carteret, Colonia, Edison, Hoboken, Fairfield, Holmdel, Jersey City, Lodi, Lyndhurst, Maplewood, Monroe Township, Newark, Parsippany, Plainsboro, River Edge, Rutherford, South Orange, Union and Woodbridge, New Jersey, three branches in Hicksville and Staten Island, New York. The bank provides businesses and individuals a wide range of loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services. For more information, please go to www.bcb.bank.

Contact:
Pam Sclafane
Vice President, Marketing
201.823.0700, ext. 2038
psclafane@bankwithbcb.com 


