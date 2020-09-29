WILLIAMS SONOMA LAUNCHES NEW COLLABORATION WITH GHETTO GASTRO AND CRUX

Williams Sonoma, a member of the Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) portfolio of brands, announced the launch of a new collaboration with Ghetto Gastro in partnership with kitchen design and manufacturing company, CRUX.

Ghetto Gastro Launches Collaboration with Williams Sonoma (Photo: Williams Sonoma)

Born in the Bronx and inspired by a youthful generation of cooking enthusiasts, Ghetto Gastro is a collective of top chefs who utilize food to empower communities and advance social justice by igniting conversations around race, class and inclusion. Ghetto Gastro’s members Jon Gray, Lester Walker and Pierre Serrão worked with CRUX and Williams Sonoma for over a year to design a line of countertop kitchen electrics that serve up bold designs for home cooks who are plugged into the world beyond their kitchen. The end result is a line of kitchenware that offers sleek, simple-to-use appliances with bold design details.

During an exclusive pre-launch of the collaboration, Williams Sonoma offered customers and Ghetto Gastro aficionados the opportunity to purchase The TRNR, a rotating waffle maker prior to the official full collection launch on September 29th. The exclusive pre-drop of the waffle maker sold out within two days of launching, further driving excitement for the full collection launch. Fans of Ghetto Gastro including A-list celebrities and notable celebrity chefs joined in on the hype of the pre-launch by sharing the collaboration across their social media channels.

“Williams Sonoma has a rich history of offering our customers unique products that tell a story and support a worthy cause,” said Williams Sonoma President, Ryan Ross. “We are proud to partner with Ghetto Gastro and support their commitment to community and advancing social justice through food by being the exclusive retailer of the CRUXGG collaboration.”

“Working with Ghetto Gastro for the past year on this collection has been incredible and inspiring,” says CRUX founder and CEO, Shae Hong. “The CRUX design studio and the kitchen share the same energy, and we wanted to create that vibe in our products - bringing bold, conversation-starters to the countertop; products that have a purpose both in the kitchen and in the community.”