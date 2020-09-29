 

INVESTIGATION ALERT The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Interface, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Interface, Inc. (“Interface” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: TILE) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Interface is the subject of an SEC press release distributed on September 28, 2020. The SEC release, titled, “Interface and Two Former Executives Charged With Accounting and Disclosure Violations,” states that “[t]he SEC’s order against Interface, Inc. . . . finds that in multiple quarters in 2015 and 2016, the company made unsupported, manual accounting adjustments that were not compliant with GAAP.” Based on this news, shares of Interface dropped in intraday trading on September 29, 2020.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

