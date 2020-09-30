Orphazyme files final prospectus in connection with a global offering, consisting of initial public offering of American Despositary Shares in the United States and concurrent private placement of ordinary shares in Europe

Orphazyme has filed a final prospectus in connection with the initial public offering of American Depositary Shares in the United States





Copenhagen, Denmark, September 30, 2020 (CET) – With reference to company announcements no. 52/2020, no. 54/2020 and no. 55/2020, Orphazyme A/S (ORPHA.CO) (“Orphazyme”), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the Heat-Shock Protein response for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases, announces that it has filed a final prospectus with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) for the global offering of 7,616,146 new ordinary shares, consisting of an initial public offering of 3,966,146 American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") representing ordinary shares of the Company in the United States (the "U.S. Offering") and a concurrent private placement of 3,650,000 ordinary shares in Europe (the "European Private Placement" and together with the U.S. Offering, the "global offering").

Important information

The ordinary shares of the Company are currently listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen under the symbol ”ORPHA”. The Company’s ordinary shares will remain listed for trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen in Denmark and the filing of the final prospectus will not affect the status of such listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen in Denmark.

This company announcement shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these Securities, nor shall there be any sale of any Securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.