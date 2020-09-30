 

CrowdStrike Completes Acquisition of Preempt Security

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWD), a leader in cloud-delivered endpoint and cloud workload protection, today announced it has completed its acquisition of Preempt Security, a leading provider of Zero Trust and conditional access technology for real-time access control and threat prevention.

“We are excited to welcome the Preempt team to CrowdStrike as we join forces to stop breaches,” said George Kurtz, co-founder and chief executive officer of CrowdStrike. “Combining workload security with identity protection is foundational to establishing true Zero Trust environments. The addition of Preempt Security will expand CrowdStrike’s Zero Trust capabilities and incorporate critical identity behavior data and analysis to help customers fortify their defenses and prevent identity-based attacks and insider threats.”

CrowdStrike’s financial outlook for the third quarter and fiscal year 2021 as guided on September 2, 2020, is unchanged as a result of this transaction.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding our future financial and operating performance including our financial outlook for the fiscal third quarter and year 2021, and the benefits of the acquisition to CrowdStrike and its customers. There are a significant number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from statements made in this press release, including: the successful integration of Preempt Security into our business, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our and our customers’ business; our limited operating history; our ability to identify and effectively implement the necessary changes to address execution challenges; risks associated with managing our rapid growth; our limited experience with new product and subscription and support introductions and the risks associated with new products and subscription and support offerings, including the risk of defects, errors, or vulnerabilities; our ability to attract new and retain existing customers; the failure to timely develop and achieve market acceptance of new products and subscriptions as well as existing products and subscriptions and support; rapidly evolving technological developments in the market for security products and subscription and support offerings; length of sales cycles; and general market, political, economic, and business conditions, including those related to COVID-19.

Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect the forward-looking statements in this press release are included under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” set forth from time to time in our filings and reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended July 31, 2020. You should not rely on these forward-looking statements, as actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements as a result of such risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we do not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

About CrowdStrike Holdings

CrowdStrike provides cloud-delivered endpoint and workload protection. Leveraging artificial intelligence (AI), the CrowdStrike Falcon platform protects customers against cyberattacks on endpoints and workloads on or off the network by offering visibility and protection across the enterprise.

